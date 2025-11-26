Marvel Comics Reveals Must-See Variant Covers For Upcoming SPIDER-MAN/VENOM/CARNAGE Crossover DEATH SPIRAL

A new super-powered serial killer makes their murderous debut next year, sending Spider-Man, Venom, and Carnage into a Death Spiral.

First announced last month, Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral spins out of Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and Eddie Brock: Carnage, and kicks off in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 next month before continuing in issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through April.

The crossover will be written by three of today's most acclaimed Spider-Man and symbiote storytellers—Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man), Al Ewing (Venom), and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage)—with artwork by Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz.

Today, you can check out new Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 variant covers, spotlighting the core trio of characters and illustrated by best-selling cover artists Stonehouse, Dave Rapoza, and Skan.

Here's the official description for the upcoming event:

SPIDER-MAN returns to Earth just in time to face CARNAGE, who’s just discovered Spider-Man’s secret identity in the mind of his newest host, EDDIE BROCK! When Spider-Man and Venom team up against the killer symbiote, another shocking secret is revealed as PETER PARKER discovers that MARY JANE is the ALL-NEW VENOM! It’s a collision course of drama and danger that explodes with the arrival of TORMENT, a mysterious serial killer who will connect all three of them in a web of death. No one is safe as Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage join forces to figure out who TORMENT is and stop his killing spree against their loved ones before it’s too late!

"This crossover is maybe the most epically dramatic Spider-Story in a decade," Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said today. "It’s dark, it’s dangerous, and it pushes these characters so far out of their comfort zones they may never make it back. Strap in!"

"One of the wildest times in Spider and Symbiote history revs into high gear with this killer crossover!" he previously teased. "Not only will readers get to witness Peter Parker learn that his long time love Mary Jane Watson is bonded with one of his greatest nemeses, but both learn that Eddie Brock has paired with the baddest symbiote ever, Carnage."

"They’ll all be even more horrified when they face a scarier villain—Torment! No one is safe," Lowe added, promising a terrifying new addition to Spidey's world.

Check out the three new Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 variant covers below, and stay tuned for more on the event as we have it.