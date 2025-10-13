Marvel Comics Reveals ONE WORLD AFTER DOOM Aftermath With DUNGEONS OF DOOM Limited Series

At last year's "Next Big Thing Panel" at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics officially announced the One World Under Doom. This year, we got to learn more about its mysterious aftermath: Dungeons of Doom.

Launching in January, Dungeons of Doom will be written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Incredible Hulk) and Benjamin Percy (Red Hulk) with art by Carlos Magno (Captain America), Robert Gill (Deadpool/Wolverine), Justin Mason (The Thing), and Georges Jeanty (Godzilla vs. Avengers).

We'll follow this all-star group of creators into the darkest depths of Latveria, for even when Doom falls, his power remains! Across three pulse-pounding issues, it's said that fans will meet a new cast of characters from various corners of the Marvel Universe as they seek to plunder Doom’s unmatched armoury, only to learn the hard way that even in his absence, Doom leaves nothing unattended, especially his greatest secrets.

Here's the official description for the series:

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM’S EPIC AFTERMATH! With Doom’s castle empty and masterless, the superpowers of the world race to claim and control the untold power and technology that await inside. But when an explosion sends them all plummeting into a dungeon labyrinth that none of them knew was there, what began as an arms race becomes a terrifying game of survival. Who, if any, will survive? And what horrors lie within the DUNGEONS OF DOOM?

"Ben Percy is a kindred spirit, and we both love horror books," Johnson said. "Without spoiling the events that lead up to this series, there’s going to be a big conflict in Latveria, and all these factions end up in a place they didn’t ever know that was there."

"It gives us a set up for a horror anthology in the Marvel Universe, where we’ll see various factions of the Marvel Universe opening these doors and finding these horrors that Doom has been keeping hidden," the former Superman writer teased.

2025 has been a big year for Doctor Doom, and we can't imagine he'll be left on the shelf for long with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday set to arrive in theaters next December. There, the villain will be played by Robert Downey Jr., though it's very much "TBD" when it comes to how close his portrayal will be to the comics.

Check out the Dungeons of Doom #1 cover by Leinil Francis Yu below, and stay tuned for more news about the series in the months ahead.

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #1 (OF 3)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO, ROBERT GILL, JUSTIN MASON & GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/14