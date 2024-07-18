PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER Covers And First Look Pit The Galaxy's Deadliest Hunter Against Wakanda's Protector

This August, the iconic and terrifying Yautja returns to the Marvel Universe for a fresh hunt in the pages of Predator vs. Black Panther.

Following his work on last year's hit Predator vs. Wolverine series, writer Benjamin Percy is back to deliver more glorious Predator action alongside acclaimed artists Chris Allen, Sean Damien Hill, Craig Yeung, and Lee Ferguson.

The four-issue limited series pits king against king as an army of Yautja, including never-before-seen clans from beyond the stars, invade Wakanda. Seeking to upgrade themselves with the powerful resource known as Vibranium, they'll meet their match in the country’s great protector: Black Panther.

Today, you can check out all the covers for the debut issue, including one by Allen showcasing a new Yautja designs and pieces by some of the industry's biggest artists, including Skottie Young and Leinil Francis Yu. Plus, there's a glimpse at the battles ahead with all-new interior artwork.

Here's the official description for Predator vs. Black Panther #1:

WAKANDA...IS PREY? You saw the Marvel Universe’s most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE – and survive. Now the planet Earth lives on in Predator lore...a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda’s vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger?

"If you’re a comics nerd, I will feed you. If you're a movie nerd, I will feed you too. And if you've never read or seen anything about Predator or Black Panther, you can get fed as well," Percy recently told io9. "I want these to be evergreen titles, and the best way to accomplish that is to honor legacy while not overly burdening the reader with continuity homework."

"Those who read Predator vs. Wolverine will know that I adhered to canon in a dancing-between-the-raindrops kind of way. Is it officially canon? I honestly don't know," he added. "But I'm treating it like it is, because I want people to feel like the story matters, like the Yautja have been in the 616 all along, hunting."

Check out a first look at Predator vs. Black Panther #1 below and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1 (OF 4)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CHRIS ALLEN, SEAN DAMIEN HILL & LEE FERGUSON

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Design Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 8/21