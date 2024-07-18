PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER Covers And First Look Pit The Galaxy's Deadliest Hunter Against Wakanda's Protector

Today, you can check out all the covers and a thrilling new preview for Benjamin Percy and Chris Allen's Predator vs. Black Panther #1, on sale August 21. Will T'Challa or the Yautja emerge victorious?

This August, the iconic and terrifying Yautja returns to the Marvel Universe for a fresh hunt in the pages of Predator vs. Black Panther.

Following his work on last year's hit Predator vs. Wolverine series, writer Benjamin Percy is back to deliver more glorious Predator action alongside acclaimed artists Chris Allen, Sean Damien Hill, Craig Yeung, and Lee Ferguson.

The four-issue limited series pits king against king as an army of Yautja, including never-before-seen clans from beyond the stars, invade Wakanda. Seeking to upgrade themselves with the powerful resource known as Vibranium, they'll meet their match in the country’s great protector: Black Panther.

Today, you can check out all the covers for the debut issue, including one by Allen showcasing a new Yautja designs and pieces by some of the industry's biggest artists, including Skottie Young and Leinil Francis Yu. Plus, there's a glimpse at the battles ahead with all-new interior artwork.

Here's the official description for Predator vs. Black Panther #1:

WAKANDA...IS PREY? You saw the Marvel Universe’s most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE – and survive. Now the planet Earth lives on in Predator lore...a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda’s vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger?

"If you’re a comics nerd, I will feed you. If you're a movie nerd, I will feed you too. And if you've never read or seen anything about Predator or Black Panther, you can get fed as well," Percy recently told io9. "I want these to be evergreen titles, and the best way to accomplish that is to honor legacy while not overly burdening the reader with continuity homework."

"Those who read Predator vs. Wolverine will know that I adhered to canon in a dancing-between-the-raindrops kind of way. Is it officially canon? I honestly don't know," he added. "But I'm treating it like it is, because I want people to feel like the story matters, like the Yautja have been in the 616 all along, hunting."

Check out a first look at Predator vs. Black Panther #1 below and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1 (OF 4)
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by CHRIS ALLEN, SEAN DAMIEN HILL & LEE FERGUSON
Cover by KEN LASHLEY
Variant Cover by PETE WOODS 
Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN 
Design Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG 
Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by EDWIN GALMON
Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY
On Sale 8/21

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/18/2024, 8:56 AM
They really gave the Predator a man bun?
User Comment Image
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/18/2024, 9:02 AM
Okay, those are some sweet covers!
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/18/2024, 9:04 AM
that’s fire 🔥
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/18/2024, 9:07 AM
It’d be pretty cool if Black Panther adopts the predators stealth mode technology.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 9:08 AM
Predator vs Blackpanter?! Seriously? Always need a face off these days.

Supeerman vs Wonder Man
Dr, Reed Richards against Elastic Man
Spiderman vs Superboy
Lois Lane vs the Lochness Monster
Powergirl vs Alien
Lana vs Mary Jane: the Battle of the Red Heads
Large Antman vs Godzilla
Captain Atom vs KONG
Doom vs an 8-year old birthday party
Aquaman vs those weird fish people Jar Jar is from
Bubbles vs Darkseid
Horribly singing Pop Stars vs a large Glass Mirror

What else?

Dick Tracey vs the Question?
Scarlet with vs Mr. Myxlplyx?
Captain America vs Charles Barkley
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/18/2024, 9:09 AM
scarlet *Witch
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/18/2024, 9:10 AM
It’d be cool if they made a more serious version of the infrared cover instead of Calvin and Hobbs art.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/18/2024, 9:22 AM
Not really excited for this one I get it marvel slowly making crossover with avengers I’ll get this series on digital if possible black panther vs predator how I feel fantastic four vs predator doesn’t get me excited for fight how it except black panther will win obviously anyone who read comics goodd wins in end evil bad loses always one way another it’s how fight goes that makes intersting they add Deadpool in fight I be interested or X-men , avengers iceman fighting with them be intersting predator couldn’t see mr freeze can iceman do same thing or will telepathy will work on predator ? Can predator fight wasp and antman
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/18/2024, 9:22 AM
@dragon316 - forgot add vision

