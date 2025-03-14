SUPERIOR AVENGERS: Marvel Comics Unleashes Doctor Doom's New Superhero Team On Kyle Hotz's Variant Covers

Abomination. Doctor Octopus. Ghost. Killmonger. Malekith. Onslaught. Six names that once ignited fear and terror throughout the Marvel Universe will now inspire hope and spread peace in the pages of Superior Avengers.

The upcoming One World Under Doom tie-in series by Steve Foxe and Luca Maresca sees Doom assemble his own, superior version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but who are these strange would-be heroes bearing the names of iconic supervillains?

Acclaimed artist Kyle Hotz will help uncover their secrets, drawing select sequences throughout the series that reveal the team's shocking origin and true agenda. In addition, Hotz will spotlight each member in a variant cover for each issue and we can share those with you today.

"Kyle Hotz is one of the most unique artists and storytellers in the industry, spending decades honing his skills, so when we were deciding who could handle these scenes there was only one choice--you'll start to see why once you read issue 1!" Editor Danny Khazem said in a brief statement sent out alongside this awesome cover art.

And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world...and he needed an Avengers team all of his own. Kristoff Vernard, son of Victor Von Doom, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Who are these mysterious new heroes and how did they come to be the Superior Avengers?

Talking about the series, Foxe teased, "The characters we’re introducing - the killer designs by Luca Maresca - are who they appear to be. What motivates them and what they’re doing here - or what they’re running away from - is where things may get more complicated."

"My hope was to subvert expectations with some of these names, and to surprise readers with what they actually get when they hear 'Abomination' or 'Onslaught,'" he continued. "I don’t want to spoil too much about any of them, but exploring their unique voices has been a huge chunk of the fun on the book."

Check out the first of Hotz's six covers, along with non-final versions of the full set, and stay tuned for updates on Superior Avengers as we have them.

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #1 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale 4/16

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale 5/21

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #3 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale 6/25

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale July 2025

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #5 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale August 2025

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #6 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale September 2025