The Galaxy's Greatest Hunter Preys Upon The World's Greatest Fighters In PREDATOR: BLOODSHED Comic

This February, Marvel Comics continues to deliver thrilling tales set in the Predator universe with Predator: Bloodshed, a five-issue limited series written by Jordan Morris, who made his Marvel debut earlier this year with Predator: Black, White & Blood. The comic will be illustrated by Roland Boschi, known for his current work on Rogue Storm.

Taking place in the world of underground fighting, this new chapter introduces a group of deadly fighters who must put their rivalries aside and band together when a Yautja enters the ring.

Following the recent release of Predator: Badlands in theaters, it's said that the series is "perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike looking to explore more action-packed Predator storytelling."

Here's the official description for Predator: Bloodshed:

In the near future, Earth’s fiercest fighters have gathered for an underground martial arts tournament organized by a shadowy organization. But all hell breaks loose when an unexpected combatant enters the ring: an alien PREDATOR! Now the champions are battling not just for the grand prize, but for their very lives! Can a disparate group of competitors band together in time to survive the extraterrestrial hunter? Choose your fighter, place your bets and brace yourselves for a bloody tournament unlike any other!

"Getting to be part of Predator: Black White and Blood was such an honor," Morris shared today. "The Yaujta is one of the coolest characters in pop culture history and I can't believe the good folks at Marvel are letting us tell another longer, crazier, bloodier story in this awesome universe!"

"As a lifelong fan of the Predator franchise, I know that the Yaujta love testing themselves with new challenges," he continued. "I figured an underground martial arts tournament where Earth's strongest fighters gather under one roof to wail on each other would be an ideal challenge for the galaxy's greatest hunter."

"I grew up on fighting video games and martial arts movies, so I am of the opinion that an underground fighting tournament is the coolest setting there is. I am so excited for folks to see the Yaujta absolutely wreck shop!"

Boschi added, "I’ve been a fan of Predator since the original film. The iconic threat in a hostile nature, the hunters becoming the hunted, overwhelmed by gruesome attacks. And the explosions! Now blend it with a rough MMA tournament, I know it's gonna be a thrill!"

Check out Ken Lashley's Predator: Bloodshed #1 cover below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.