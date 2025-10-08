The King Of The Monsters Joins Forces With Knull In Upcoming GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR Comic Book Event

Godzilla's rampage across the Marvel Comics Universe continues into the stars next February in the pages of Godzilla: Infinity Roar.

Announced earlier today at New York Comic Con's "Retailer Panel," the five-issue series will be written by Gerry Duggan, who made a surprise appearance at the event, with artwork by Javier Garrón, reuniting the pair after their hit work together on Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe. The series will also feature art by Ig Guara.

Godzilla: Infinity Roar is the latest chapter in Godzilla's epic crossover saga with Marvel Comics, following the aforementioned Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, which concludes next month, and this past year's Godzilla Vs. one-shots. After leaving a scorching mark on Marvel's heroes, Godzilla ascends into space to unleash cosmic chaos.

With that, it's said that readers will have to prepare for one of the most terrifying transformations in Godzilla history when the King of the Monsters joins forces with the King in Black, a.k.a. Knull, the God of Symbiotes, a startling image first teased in Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man #1.

Here's the official description for the upcoming event series:

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES UNLEASH THE GALAXY’S DEADLIEST THREAT AS GODZILLA RAMPAGES ACROSS THE COSMOS! The combined forces of Earth's mightiest heroes managed to spare Earth by exiling Godzilla off into space...but in doing so may have just heralded the end of the larger galaxy! As Knull, the god of the symbiotes fans the flames of Godzilla’s anger, a new campaign for galactic conquest begins with the King of the Monsters and the King in Black at the helm! Will the cosmos be able to band together to stop the two juggernauts, or will a new era of death and destruction descend upon the cosmos? One things for sure, from the Galactic Empire of Wakanda, Shi’ar Empires, Kree-Skrull space and beyond, no planet will be safe as Godzilla destroys the Marvel galaxy!

"Most movie stars are a giant pain in the ass, but not Godzilla, who has been a privilege and a joy to collaborate with, and the fun will continue in outer space," Duggan shared. "And I can say the ideas that are in the mix now are going to make this the biggest, craziest and most dangerous Godzilla crossover ever. The Marvel Universe has never been in more peril! See you in space."

Below, you can check out Ken Lashley's main cover along with variant covers by Josemaria Casanovas and David Marquez. Stay tuned for more on Godzilla: Infinity Roar as we have it.