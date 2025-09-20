The Ultimate Universe Will Leave A Lasting Impact On The Main Marvel Universe With Iron Lad's Origin Boxes

In Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, Miles Morales is on a whirlwind adventure across the new Ultimate Universe, teaming up with the cast of all five hit titles—Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimates, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate Wolverine—in a desperate battle ahead of the Maker's return in Ultimate Endgame, the line's climactic event series launching in December.

Written by Deniz Camp (Ultimates) and Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), the five-issue limited series wraps up on October 22, ending with Miles Morales' exciting return to the main Marvel Universe—and he's not coming home empty-handed.

Miles will be entrusted by Iron Lad with a handful of "Origin Boxes," the special devices he used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe.

Containing the catalysts collected by the Maker to rob characters of their destinies, each Origin Box holds all that’s needed to grant familiar power sets to whoever opens it—from the mighty abilities of legendary superheroes to the deadly skills of the world's fiercest supervillains. Who will get their hands on these powers, and what abilities will they gain?

We'll find out as Origin Boxes pop up in many fan favourite titles, starting with Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39, also on sale October 22. Scattered across the Marvel Universe throughout 2026, it's said that each Origin Box lays the groundwork for exciting storylines and sees the rise of all-new heroes and villains.

Written by Ultimates scribe Deniz Camp and illustrated by superstar artists Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson, Ultimate Endgame delivers the ultimate payoff to the epic narrative that Jonathan Hickman began over two years ago in Ultimate Invasion.

The Maker, creator of the Ultimate Universe, finally returns and confronts the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip. The fate of this world—and its future storytelling—will be decided in a showstopping, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies.

Two thousand years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return. With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilise to defeat the Maker before it’s game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III.

Check out a new teaser cover for Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5, along with a sneak peek at Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39, and stay tuned for more on the Marvel Universe's Origin Boxes as we have it.