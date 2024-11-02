YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Comic Preview Explores Peter Parker's Earliest Days In The Suit

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Comic Preview Explores Peter Parker's Earliest Days In The Suit

Marvel Comics has released a first look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, the upcoming comic book tie-in for Marvel Animation's Disney+ series. You can see what's to come in the series here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 02, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming soon to Disney+, and before it does, you'll be able to swing into some new Spidey stories in a special prequel comic book series written by Marvel veteran Christos Gage and drawn by rising star artist Eric Gapstur.

Set during the teenager's earliest days as Spider-Man, the five-issue limited series introduces a young Peter Parker, his supporting cast, and some of the hero's legendary villains. Today, you can check out all four amazing covers and get a sneak peek at the exciting adventures to come with never-before-seen interior artwork.

The new preview also shows Peter testing out his new abilities and getting into his first superhero brawl. 

Here's the official description for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1:

In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage said. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times."

"While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!" the writer added. 

While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 hits stands on December 11, it was recently confirmed that the Disney+ TV series will launch on January 29. 

Check out the new artwork and all four covers, including pieces by Leonardo Romero, Natacha Bustos, and InHyuk Lee along with a special Animation Variant Cover below.

YFNSM2024001-Cover-1
YFNSM2024001-Lee
YFNSM2024001-Bustos
YFNSM2024001-Animation
YFNSM2024001-Interior-A
YFNSM2024001-Interior-B
YFNSM2024001-Interior-C

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE
Art by EPIC GAPSTUR
Colors by JIM CAMPBELL
Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO
Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS
Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
Animation Variant Cover
On Sale 12/11

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE Comic Book Preview Reunites The Merc With The Mouth And Logan For A New Adventure
Related:

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE Comic Book Preview Reunites The Merc With The Mouth And Logan For A New Adventure
8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Trailer From Marvel Comics Sees Peter Parker Die Again...And Again...And Again!
Recommended For You:

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN Trailer From Marvel Comics Sees Peter Parker Die Again...And Again...And Again!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 11/2/2024, 8:17 AM
I have a feeling that they are going to skip Uncle Ben in this show too. And I think that that sucks.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/2/2024, 9:04 AM
@DiegoMD - how many times do you want to see that elderly man get gunned down? 😂
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/2/2024, 9:14 AM
I thought My Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man already was about his earlier days in suit? So now we're getting the earliest early days? Interesting

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder