YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Comic Preview Explores Peter Parker's Earliest Days In The Suit

Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is coming soon to Disney+, and before it does, you'll be able to swing into some new Spidey stories in a special prequel comic book series written by Marvel veteran Christos Gage and drawn by rising star artist Eric Gapstur.

Set during the teenager's earliest days as Spider-Man, the five-issue limited series introduces a young Peter Parker, his supporting cast, and some of the hero's legendary villains. Today, you can check out all four amazing covers and get a sneak peek at the exciting adventures to come with never-before-seen interior artwork.

The new preview also shows Peter testing out his new abilities and getting into his first superhero brawl.

Here's the official description for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1:

In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter’s gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage said. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times."

"While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!" the writer added.

While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 hits stands on December 11, it was recently confirmed that the Disney+ TV series will launch on January 29.

Check out the new artwork and all four covers, including pieces by Leonardo Romero, Natacha Bustos, and InHyuk Lee along with a special Animation Variant Cover below.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EPIC GAPSTUR

Colors by JIM CAMPBELL

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Animation Variant Cover

On Sale 12/11