CLAYFACE Rumored To Be Casting For A Character Named "Caitlin Bates" - Could This Be Killer Frost?

A new rumor is claiming that DC Studios' Clayface is currently casting for a female character named "Caitlin Bates" and there's speculation that she might actually be Killer Frost...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 07, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Though we don't have any word on an actor DC Studios might be considering to play the lead role of Basil Karlo in Clayface, a new rumor is claiming that casting is currently underway for a female character named "Caitlin Bates."

There is no one by this name in the comics, and scooper Daniel Richtman speculates that it might actually be Caitlin Snow, aka Killer Frost. Though they are both villains, Frost and Clayface have faced off a number of times in the comics, and also joined forces on occasion.

This is just one theory, of course. A gender-swapped Hannibal Bates, aka Everyman, is also a possibility since the villain is a fellow shape-shifter. Or, Caitlin Bates might simply turn out to be... Caitlin Bates!

Speak No Evil director James Watkins was recently confirmed to take the helm of the project, which is believed to be budgeted at $40 million. The movie has been described as "a Hollywood horror tale centering on a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant, only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay."

Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Based on previous comments from Gunn, the movie will be set in the DCU, as opposed to Reeves' "BatVerse."

"Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".

Clayface is looking to shoot in a variety of locales, including Vancouver, Toronto, and New Jersey or Atlanta.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you have any interest in a solo Clayface DCU film? Drop us a comment down below.

soberchimera
soberchimera - 3/7/2025, 12:17 PM
How about use her in an actual Firestorm movie?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/7/2025, 12:41 PM
@soberchimera - Considering we saw Weasel, who is also a foe from Firestorm, appear first in The Suicide Squad as just a silent character with no fleshed out layers to then having it return in Creature Commandos, I'm afraid that anything goes here.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/7/2025, 12:24 PM
Is Alfred third cousin from Tuscaloosa
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 12:35 PM
Interesting…

It could be a Gender-bent Everyman moreso then Killer Frost imo but I’m going with it being an original character for the film honestly.

Perhaps even a code name for a different character?.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/7/2025, 12:39 PM
It's like saying, "welp casting call for John Doe, so must be John Stewart".
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/7/2025, 12:47 PM
I think I like more the route of it secretly being Hannibal Bates given that the shapeshifting powers he has can correlate with the movie's MC and his own powers. (Or "curse" since it's not gonna be a nice experience for him)

If so I'm morbidly curious how he'll look in his 2nd live-action iteration after appearing in The Flash S1.

User Comment Image

But if it's an original character then it'll also be ok.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 12:53 PM
@NinnesMBC - he was in The Flash S1 , I remember now…

It was the episode where Eddie gets framed righht by him?.

Anyway , i agree.

I honestly I’m veering towards it being an OC since Clayface by himself doesn’t really have a supporting cast
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/7/2025, 1:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Indeed, the same one. That was the main hurdle of the episode, later he disguised as Barry and tried to mess with him in the episode's climax by shapeshifting into his other friends. And then in the next episode Thawne made him an offer he couldn't refuse to distract Team Flash.

That's the thing about focusing on villains for these projects, they have to either borrow characters or come up with OCs ones. Or merge very obscure ones with their own creations if it comes down to that. Think I will also lean it to being an OC for the time being.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/7/2025, 12:53 PM
We're gonna have to disguise her name so no one will know who she is. I know! Lets only change her surname, that'll throw people off the scent...

...

...SHIT! There are articles on Caitlin Snow being in the movie already!!! How did they ever find out?!

