James Gunn Reveals DC CRIME Is Not The Title Of The JIMMY OLSEN Series

Shortly after reports came out about a Jimmy Olsen-centric TV series called DC Crime being in development, James Gunn took to social media to debunk the project’s title.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 15, 2025 06:11 PM EST
DC Studios' universe is expanding rapidly. The franchise recently added a new project to its already prolific slate: A Jimmy Olsen TV series—at the time called DC Crime. The series will star Skyler Gisondo as Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen, as he, alongside the Daily Planet crew (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), investigates different villains in the DCU. 

Jimmy Olsen's standalone vehicle was met with both excitement and curiosity from fans. Being a fictional true-crime-style docuseries developed by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, creators of Netflix's American Vandal, the show is shaping up to be a unique comic book adaptation. Now, an interesting development has happened, as James Gunn has revealed the show's reported title is not accurate. 

Repliying on Threads to a post from Deadline reporting on the show, the director revealed that a series named DC Crime has never existed:

image host

"Just FYI, there has never been a project titled "DC Crime" in development, not even as a working title. I don't know where that came from, but it's weird." To prevent confusion, the director followed up that response stating the report on the show itself isn't false, "And no, that doesn't mean all of the rest of the story is false."

So, the series itself is real, but it's not titled DC Crime. This was corroborated when a user on Threads asked Gunn if the show itself was fake, or just the title. The director simply replied"Title."

Responding to another fan, the Superman director revealed that the reason he cleared this up was because he'd had people in real life mention DC Crime to him, which confused him: "The story is from five days ago, and I've had a few people come up to me IRL and say, "I can't wait for DC Crime!" I was confused, to say the least!"

image host

The series' reported structure presents an interesting storytelling opportunity for DC Studios. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be a documentary-style series focused on Jimmy Olsen investigating different villains from across the DC Universe. The show's first season is expected to focus on The Flash baddie Gorilla Grodd. 

With it exploring different villains from the DC Universe, the series can quickly increase the villain population of the DCU without the need for different multi-million-dollar superhero films to establish them over the course of many years. That isn't to say there's anything bad about slow growth in a franchise. It's just a curious strategy that can allow DC Studios to populate its franchise in a relatively swift manner. This is, of course, depends on how successful the series turns out to be once it releases.  

Though Jimmy Olsen's show does not yet have a release date, the character will probably return in Man of Tomorrow. The film arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. 

What do you think about the Jimmy Olsen series not being DC Crime? What would you like it to be called? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Appears To Tease Brainiac With Cryptic Image
MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Appears To Tease Brainiac With Cryptic Image
As Warner Bros. Discovery Prepares For A Sale, David Zaslav Is Getting An Impressive Compensation Package
As Warner Bros. Discovery Prepares For A Sale, David Zaslav Is Getting An Impressive Compensation Package

TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/15/2025, 6:02 PM
Jimmy’s a toxic manipulator, and gaslighter.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/15/2025, 6:07 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - Jimmy was just smashing poon. Leave him alone.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 11/15/2025, 6:05 PM
DC Crime starring Batman will continue after these messages!
Repian
Repian - 11/15/2025, 6:12 PM
@Truoptimusprime - Nah. I want to watch an animated series in this style.
User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/15/2025, 6:52 PM
@Repian - Wood
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/15/2025, 6:11 PM
Love the idea. Olson has seriously been underutilized and overlooked in Superman cinema for decades. It’s nice to see a good actor ginger play the role. Develop the character and introduce us to the underbelly of metropolis, stuff too small for the big screen and Supes but expands the universe and connects to other stuff like Batman, Flash, and even Lanterns.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/15/2025, 6:17 PM
I like the actor for Olson, so I'm more optimistic than not for this one. Dude was great on The Santa Clara Diet.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/15/2025, 6:28 PM
Zero interest in this series.

Jimmy Olsen is just a supporting character.
Repian
Repian - 11/15/2025, 6:32 PM
It would be great if a season focused on the mysterious disappearance of Jack Ryder. Interviews with Gotham City villains, patients from Arkham Asylum. They were all potential suspects because Ryder mentioned them on his show. An exclusive interview with the Joker and interviews with the detective assigned to the case, Crispus Allen.
User Comment Image
LoudLon
LoudLon - 11/15/2025, 6:33 PM
I'd be down for a Jimmy Olsen spin-off. Skyler Gisondo's a very talented young actor I've seen in everything from My Name is Earl, to Rob Zombie's Halloween, Four Christmases, Righteous Gemstones (he was particularly good in that), and many other things. The kid's good. Let's give him his own series, see how he does as a lead.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/15/2025, 6:49 PM
Quality over quantity you say
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/15/2025, 7:14 PM
"There’s Never Been A Show Titled DC CRIME In Development"....... Goon's superman was a crime
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/15/2025, 7:29 PM
Well , that’s good since I didn’t really like the title much even though I understand why it would be called that from a meta perspective atleast…

I think it would be cool though if the show is called the same thing as the in-universe one in which Jimmy is investigating these super villains but not sure what it could be.

Anyway , I enjoyed Skyler’s Jimmy and am looking forward to the show!!.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/15/2025, 7:29 PM
Well can’t say I’ll be checking out that series. DC just enjoys wasting money.
maxx
maxx - 11/15/2025, 7:40 PM
Really wish that Gunn and studios in general would ignore what is said on social media. DC is currently coming up with a different approach to a connected CBM universe, and it's great for the space. But if they don't tune out dipshit fans and follow their instincts, we'll end up with a neutered carbon copy of the MCU.

I'll never understand why people in Gunn's life (friends and family) don't tell the man to grow the [frick] up and stop tweeting. Who gives a [frick] what a bunch of people online say about anything? Make good films, and the box office will speak for itself.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/15/2025, 8:01 PM
Again... You have a full roster of DC characters to play with.... And you focus on this shit?

I hate James Gunn's creative sensibilities.
Knightrider
Knightrider - 11/15/2025, 8:31 PM
I’m not really excited by this. I’ll be honest, I hope DC Studios does well, but man do I feel like this new universe is already messy and tough for the GA to follow.

I just feel DC Studios is making the same mistakes Marvel did by spreading itself too thin over multiple channels with the difference being at the time people were craving more Marvel and the GA how been on the journey of the expanding universe.

I feel like DC Studios should have stuck to films for maybe 5 years, then expanded into other media.

Also, DC Studios has been around for what 4 years now, we still don’t have a Superman game?!?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/15/2025, 9:43 PM
This is honestly annoying, because over the last few days I've had to hear people bitch about that title and if 'scooper culture' didn't exist, we could have avoided all that.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/15/2025, 10:14 PM
Add this garbage to the DCU flops incoming!

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

