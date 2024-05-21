DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE This Is Cinema Promo Reveals New Footage From Wade Wilson And Logan's Team-Up
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE "This Is Cinema" Promo Reveals New Footage From Wade Wilson And Logan's Team-Up
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 5/21/2024, 1:12 PM
Just be Dazzler. It's too perfect!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 1:15 PM
@Tonic24k - yep

If not her then Dua Lipa.

tmp3
tmp3 - 5/21/2024, 1:13 PM
She’d be a pretty good spider man
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/21/2024, 2:09 PM
@tmp3 -

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2024, 1:15 PM
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 5/21/2024, 1:18 PM
Storm.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/21/2024, 1:18 PM
You left out the most obvious one
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 1:20 PM
@HashTagSwagg - claudia.sheinbaium? Dude you mad
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2024, 1:20 PM
Cast Hunter please forget this person please
PaKent
PaKent - 5/21/2024, 1:21 PM
She can play Silversurfer's Girlfriend
windows75
windows75 - 5/21/2024, 1:23 PM
Marvel/Disney used to be good at casting. What happened ??? The Rock an awful actor rumored as Apocalypse. Now this ?? They are just stunt casting . The Mandalorian did it with Lizzo and Jack Black. Get some lesser names/no name actors to play these characters . What's next Post Malone for Cyclops? Kevin Hart for Bishop?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/21/2024, 1:24 PM
I can see her as Slapstick with her pale face flat ass and chest and long skinny arms and legs
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/21/2024, 1:24 PM
You're kinda obsessed with her, aren't you, Joshy-Boy?

You seem to struggle to write any D+W stuff without bringing her up.

Guessing that if she is in it, you'll be gushing over her performance...

"5 Ways Taylor Exceeded Expectations..."

Or some shit like that, I mean, I clearly don't have the grit that you have.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2024, 1:25 PM
@DravenCorvis - he wants the clicks from the swifties
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/21/2024, 1:28 PM
@bobevanz - Is that what this is?

Usually on the ball with these things, I'm feeling kinda stupid now.

Explains why she's at the bottom of every D+W thing he posts.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2024, 1:25 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2024, 1:26 PM
I can’t see her in any of these roles besides Dazzler and perhaps Lady Deadpool (even though I would prefer Blake Lively)…

I will say even though I think this is apparently a series , I could see her Louise Grant/Blonde Phantom.

Anyway i know Taylor has acted a bit but I haven’t seen her work so idk how she is but I would still give her a shot , just seems fair imo.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/21/2024, 1:27 PM
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/21/2024, 2:13 PM
@harryba11zack - Isn't Tigra furry orange,but yes I agree if this was a white male character casting, we would have had all races and both genders in the running.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/21/2024, 2:17 PM
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/21/2024, 1:28 PM
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/21/2024, 1:32 PM
We've already had two Mockingbirds in the MCU.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/21/2024, 1:46 PM
@ObserverIO - Agent Of Sh1t is non canon to the MCU.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/21/2024, 1:35 PM
If anyone's curious, here's my top 5 picks for who Swift could play.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/21/2024, 1:55 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

That's a great cover, love all those versions of Storm.

