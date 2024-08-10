Blake Lively On IT ENDS WITH US Going Head-To-Head With DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: "F*ck That Movie"

Blake Lively On IT ENDS WITH US Going Head-To-Head With DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: &quot;F*ck That Movie&quot;

Blake Lively has weighed-in on her new movie, It Ends With Us, going head-to-head with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Wolverine this weekend...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 10, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine has been dominating the box office since it opened late last month, and it well on its way to passing the $1 billion global milestone. However, it is set to face its first real competition this weekend when It Ends With Us arrives in theaters.

The romantic drama - which stars Ryan Reynolds' other half Blake Lively - took in a very impressive $7 million in Thursday previews, and updated estimates indicate that it will open to $23 million over the Aug. 9-11 weekend, while exhibitors think it could go as high as $40 million based on presales - enough to (potentially) knock Marvel Studios' R-rated team-up movie off the top spot.

Of course, Lively also has a small role in Deadpool and Wolverine as Ladypool, so it's win-win for her!

During a recent interview, the Gossip Girl alum admitted that there is some "friendly fire" at home about both movies being in theaters at the same time, before joking that audiences should just bypass D&W and see It Ends With Us instead this weekend: "[frick] that movie."

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/10/2024, 10:44 AM
Literally. People already moving on from it 😂

microwave movies i tell ya
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 10:47 AM
She’s funny lol…

It Ends with Us isn’t really my cup of tea but hopefully people who watch it enjoy it.

I do like how Ryan has been helping promote it too along with Hugh.

?si=QbdUgmjMVzwiED7H

