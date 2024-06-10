DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Are Ready For A Fight On Series Of New Theatrical Posters

Several new posters for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine have been released, and one of 'em finds Logan and the Merc With a Mouth ready for battle... or about to drop 2024's best diss track.

By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2024 10:06 AM EST
There was some talk of a final trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine being released today, and while a new teaser might arrive later in the week, for now we have a series of new posters courtesy of Fandango, 4DX Global, Screen X and Real D 3D.

The Real D one-sheet sees Logan and Wade Wilson standing against a car that's seen better days, while Fandango's effort spotlights a cute crayon drawing of the mismatched pair alongside Dogpool.

The Pool-ified pooch also joins the fray on a fiery banner from Screen X, and 4DX's poster finds the Merc With a Mouth resting his head on his "best friend's" shoulder.

One thing all these posters have in common is a lack of mask! At this stage, it seems highly likely that Marvel Studios intends to save the big reveal of Wolvie in his full costume until the movie hits theaters next month.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/10/2024, 10:33 AM
Cool posters! still dissapointed we've no had a single pic of Hugh in the mask/cowl though...It's no suprise anymor, but i guess he's hardly going to wear it, or it's going to VFX
grouch
grouch - 6/10/2024, 10:34 AM
@UniqNo - nanotech baby!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/10/2024, 10:38 AM
@grouch - I mean i get the use of the "nano tech" in the other movies as the masks/cowls for those character's completely covered the face. But for him? i mean i get he doesn't need a suit anyway because of the healing factor, but still.... Plus Wade uses it old school too. Eh. it's a small complaint..but the movies not out yet, so i hold judgement.
grouch
grouch - 6/10/2024, 10:34 AM
put the [frick]ing cowl on
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/10/2024, 10:44 AM
4dx is trash, most imax screens aren't dual laser so they're fake, the only choice is dolby cinema.

