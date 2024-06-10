DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Are Ready For A Fight On Series Of New Theatrical Posters

There was some talk of a final trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine being released today, and while a new teaser might arrive later in the week, for now we have a series of new posters courtesy of Fandango, 4DX Global, Screen X and Real D 3D.

The Real D one-sheet sees Logan and Wade Wilson standing against a car that's seen better days, while Fandango's effort spotlights a cute crayon drawing of the mismatched pair alongside Dogpool.

The Pool-ified pooch also joins the fray on a fiery banner from Screen X, and 4DX's poster finds the Merc With a Mouth resting his head on his "best friend's" shoulder.

One thing all these posters have in common is a lack of mask! At this stage, it seems highly likely that Marvel Studios intends to save the big reveal of Wolvie in his full costume until the movie hits theaters next month.

There’s nothing like coming together to celebrate the brand new Fandango poster for #DeadpoolAndWolverine. Only in theaters July 26. Get tickets now https://t.co/nEJXNypw2J pic.twitter.com/19vyYONU0f — Fandango (@Fandango) June 10, 2024 A touching friendship. Get up close and personal with #DeadpoolAndWolverine in RealD 3D. Only in theaters July 26. Get your tickets now. https://t.co/xdeJdQim8j pic.twitter.com/T1OpnECBnU — RealD 3D (@RealD3D) June 10, 2024

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.