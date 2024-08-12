DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Spotlights Chris Evans In "Captain America" Mode

In a movie full of surprises, one of Deadpool and Wolverine's biggest - for those that hadn't been keeping up with the rumors, at least - was the return of Chris Evans to the MCU in a pivotal moment shortly after Logan and Wade Wilson are stranded in The Void.

Evans is ultimately revealed to be playing The Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm, but right up until the moment he flames on, we are supposed to believe he's reprised the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America.

John Staub has now shared some more concept art, this time featuring the "red, white and blue" Nomad-inspired look Evans sports prior to taking to the skies as the Human Torch.

Check out the artwork below, along with a fun new video of Jennifer Garner's Elektra going about her day in the Resistance's lair, and some more shots of Dogpool from Ryan Reynolds.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.