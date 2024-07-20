DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE "Let This Man Cook" TV Spot Released As Another MCU Cameo Is Confirmed - SPOILERS

On the heels of yesterday's final trailer, Marvel Studios has released another TV spot for Deadpool and Wolverine, and while this one doesn't feature any big reveals, it does include quite a bit of new footage.

The promo spotlights more banter between Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman), a shot of Dogpool leaping into The Merc With a Mouth's arms, and more. Right at the end, we also get an extended look at Deadpool in the TVA as he teases one of the agents about having a crush on him.

Spoilers ahead.

Speaking of the TVA, there is another TV spot doing the rounds (it was briefly online before the video was deleted) which confirms a recent rumor that Loki's Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) will appear in the movie. This may add credence to reports that Owen Wilson's Mobius will also have a role.

We'll be sure to update if and when the spot finds its way online again, but for now, have a look at the officially-released promo and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.