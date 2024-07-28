DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stars Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Recreate Classic Logan Meme In Response To BO News

Deadpool and Wolverine has smashed several records after an even better-than-predicted opening weekend, clawing its way to $438.3 million worldwide for the best R-rated box office debut of all time.

Domestically, the outrageous superhero team-up took in $205 million, becoming only the ninth film in Hollywood history to have crossed the $200 million milestone in its opening weekend.

Now, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have taken to social media to respond to the news, hilariously recreating the X-Men: The Animated Series "pining Wolverine" meme which shows a lovesick Logan lying down on his bed while looking at a picture of Jean Grey.

In Jackman's version, the picture says "#1 Movie in the World," while Reynolds' post sees Wade Wilson looking at Logan.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.