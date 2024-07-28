DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stars Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Recreate Classic Logan Meme In Response To BO News

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stars Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Recreate Classic Logan Meme In Response To BO News

As Deadpool and Wolverine slashes opening weekend box office records, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have responded by recreating a classic Logan meme from the X-Men animated series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine has smashed several records after an even better-than-predicted opening weekend, clawing its way to $438.3 million worldwide for the best R-rated box office debut of all time.

Domestically, the outrageous superhero team-up took in $205 million, becoming only the ninth film in Hollywood history to have crossed the $200 million milestone in its opening weekend.

Now, stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have taken to social media to respond to the news, hilariously recreating the X-Men: The Animated Series "pining Wolverine" meme which shows a lovesick Logan lying down on his bed while looking at a picture of Jean Grey.

In Jackman's version, the picture says "#1 Movie in the World," while Reynolds' post sees Wade Wilson looking at Logan.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

James Gunn Congratulates DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE On BO Success As Fans Wonder How He Feels About [SPOILER] Joke
Related:

James Gunn Congratulates DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE On BO Success As Fans Wonder How He Feels About [SPOILER] Joke
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way To Huge $205 Million Opening And Breaks Several Box Office Records
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way To Huge $205 Million Opening And Breaks Several Box Office Records
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 7/28/2024, 5:06 PM
Very well deserved, such a feel good, awesome and hilarious film
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2024, 5:06 PM
Lol, that’s great.

It’s so nice to see it’s success especially after a rough period for cbms at the box office recently and it was a solid movie to boot that had humor , action & heart that connected with me and other people for the most part.

User Comment Image

It’s unfortunate it still feels overshadowed by the mixed response to SDCC stuff yesterday especially one big announcement but oh well.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/28/2024, 5:10 PM
Thankfully it was better than Deadpool 2.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/28/2024, 5:14 PM
Loved deadpool 1, Thought 2 was meh, loved deadpool and wolverine.

It deserves every penny.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/28/2024, 5:14 PM
And he's gonna play Wolverine until 90! :D

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder