DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Actor Confirms They Were The Dancing Deadpool Who Performed During Sunday's Oscars

The Merc with the Mouth made a surprise appearance during Sunday's Academy Awards and it turns out Deadpool & Wolverine's Dancepool, Nick Pauley, was wearing the anti-hero's suit during the ceremony...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine opened with Wade Wilson pulling off some impressive dance moves to the tune of NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye." However, it wasn't Ryan Reynolds in the suit; instead, dancer Nick Pauley took on the role of the MCU's "Dancepool."

During Sunday's 97th Academy Awards, host Conan O'Brien performed "I Won't Waste Time" and was accompanied on stage by Dune: Part Two's Sandworm and Deadpool & Wolverine's titular Merc with the Mouth.

The Marvel Studios movie didn't receive a single nomination - much to the chagrin of many comic book fans - but Deadpool's cameo felt like an acknowledgement of what a positive impact the threequel made to theaters in 2024. 

Now, Pauley has taken to Instagram to confirm he once again donned the suit for the Oscars. He also credited Ryan Reynolds for advocating that he be the one who hit the stage as "Dancepool."

"Thank you [Ryan Reynolds]; who loved the idea of 'Dancepool at the Oscars," he wrote on Instagram. "I mean, the REAL DEADPOOL approving my silly (insanely elaborate and complicated) idea?!?! Pinch me... & Not only that!! you advocated for OG Dancepool. That's [frick]ing awesome and I love you for that andddd I love you. Is it too soon for the L word? I hope not! oop— I'm crying again. Sigh... Sorry y'all I'll probably never shut up about this." 

Pauley also got to meet last year's Best Actor winner Robert Downey Jr., and we know many of you will be hoping to see his Doctor Doom Variant share the screen with Reynolds as Deadpool in next year's Avengers: Doomsday. Think of this as a taste of what might be to come.

You can check out Pauley's "Dancepool" updates from the Oscars below.

