DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals A Spoilery MCU Cameo, More Ladypool, And Plenty Of Violence

Marvel Studios has released another TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine and this one warns fans to be cautious of spoilers...while revealing a cameo appearance from Loki star Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15.

It makes sense for a familiar face from that Disney+ series to appear in the threequel given the TVA's prominent role in the story. Based on what was revealed in the 35-minute sneak peek screened to fans and critics, we have reason to believe Mr. Paradox has gone into business for himself in a bid to take charge of the TVA; with that in mind, this may be a scene from later in the movie.

The promo also teases the Merc with the Mouth's many Variants, including some fresh shots of Lady Deadpool/Ladypool. For those of you excited about that R-Rating, we're also treated to a gloriously gory shot of Deadpool killing a TVA agent.

"The story would be so fun if it was us against them," Ryan Reynolds said of the movie's R-Rating during yesterday's global press conference. "They [Marvel Studios] were incredible partners from the get-go, partly because I think Shawn and I also like to make movies responsibly."

"We like to kind of hold ourselves to account and self-govern as much as possible. But also, they understood what this was from the beginning and there was nothing that felt like it was off limits. We also understand how to not exploit an R rating or just use it to be, you know, jackasses."

Watch the latest Deadpool & Wolverine TV spot in the players below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.