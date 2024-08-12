RUMOR: Hugh Jackman Will Remain On As Wolverine In The MCU After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Hugh Jackman is expected to return as Logan for Avengers: Secret Wars, but a new rumor is claiming that he will remain in the MCU after the massive 2027 event...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 12, 2024 10:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman made a surprise return for Deadpool and Wolverine after previously retiring as the fan-favorite mutant following James Mangold's Logan in 2017, but it was initially assumed that this would just be a one-off before a new actor takes over as the character in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.

Though we're sure another actor will eventually take over as Wolverine in the MCU, Jackman is expected to reprise the role for Avengers: Secret Wars, and might just stick around a while longer!

According to MTTSH, Jackman will stay on as Logan post-Secret Wars, and is keen to make more Deadpool and Wolverine movies with Ryan Reynolds. This is hardly surprising given the positive reception and massive success of the movie (it recently passed the $1 billion milestone at the global box office), and we're sure there has already been at least some discussion at Marvel/Disney about developing a direct sequel.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Spotlights Chris Evans In Captain America Mode
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Spotlights Chris Evans In "Captain America" Mode
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/12/2024, 10:37 PM
Oldverine
Kids gona love him until he looks like dry cherky leather
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/12/2024, 10:39 PM
good
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/12/2024, 10:40 PM
"They're gonna make him do this 'til he's 90!"

Jokes aside, I don't see it happening. In Secret Wars, absolutely. After that, eh... Nah.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/12/2024, 10:43 PM
Eh, I don't know I feel about this.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/12/2024, 10:44 PM
I’m going to put forward a petition to have a Henry Cavill as the new Wolverine


🙌
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/12/2024, 10:46 PM
