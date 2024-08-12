RUMOR: Hugh Jackman Will Remain On As Wolverine In The MCU After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Hugh Jackman made a surprise return for Deadpool and Wolverine after previously retiring as the fan-favorite mutant following James Mangold's Logan in 2017, but it was initially assumed that this would just be a one-off before a new actor takes over as the character in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.

Though we're sure another actor will eventually take over as Wolverine in the MCU, Jackman is expected to reprise the role for Avengers: Secret Wars, and might just stick around a while longer!

According to MTTSH, Jackman will stay on as Logan post-Secret Wars, and is keen to make more Deadpool and Wolverine movies with Ryan Reynolds. This is hardly surprising given the positive reception and massive success of the movie (it recently passed the $1 billion milestone at the global box office), and we're sure there has already been at least some discussion at Marvel/Disney about developing a direct sequel.

At one point, Deadpool calls the portal a, “Marvel Sparkle Circle”. Mostly because while we were writing, I didn’t know what it was actually called. One of my favourite parts of this whole experience is hearing folks at Marvel call it a “Marvel Sparkle Circle” as well. As though… pic.twitter.com/6nbn40jbQl — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2024

