DREAM PRODUCTIONS And WIN OR LOSE Trailers Released As Pixar Announces Premiere Dates For Disney+ TV Shows

Disney+ has just announced the launch dates for two upcoming Pixar Animation Studios series and, with that news, comes a new trailer highlighting both animated projects.

Following the record-breaking box office success of Inside Out 2 (which launched on Disney+ earlier today), Dream Productions returns to Riley's mind, this time to explore the inner workings of the studio behind her dreams.

All four episodes of the limited series arrive on the streamer beginning December 11, 2024.

Here's the official description for Dream Productions:

Taking place in between the events of 'Inside Out' and 'Inside Out 2,' 'Dream Productions' is an all-new series about the studio inside Riley's mind where dreams really do come true - every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Also featuring the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith, the hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Win or Lose, meanwhile, features the intertwined stories of different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. Eight episodes, each following a new character, start to roll out on Disney+ beginning February 19, 2025.

Here's what's been revealed about the latest original story from Pixar:

'Win or Lose' reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of eight different characters in the week leading up to the big game—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives. Featuring the voice of Will Forte as the coach, 'Win or Lose' is directed, written and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced David Lally.

Addressing the upcoming launch of both shows, Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter said, "These two series really show Pixar creativity at its finest. We're excited fans won’t have to wait long for more great content from the world of 'Inside Out.' Dream Productions' offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley’s dreams."

"And we consider 'Win or Lose' a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases what I think makes our studio great: bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to."

Check out a new look at Dream Productions and Win or Lose below (via Toonado.com).