FROZEN Stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, & Josh Gad Sign Record-Breaking $60M Deals For Third & Fourth Movies

Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are set to pocket massive paydays to reprise their respective voice roles in the next two Frozen movies...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 21, 2025 06:11 AM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

The Frozen cast will officially return to build a couple of very expensive snowmen.

The stars of the block-busting animated Disney franchise have reportedly lined up massive, record-breaking salaries to return for the third and fourth movies, doubling the $15 million they received for their voice-work in Frozen II.

According to The Wrap, Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf), and Idina Menzel (Elsa) have each signed a deal worth $60 million, which is among the highest amounts ever paid to actors in an animated project, far surpassing the $20 million Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made for Moana 2, and the $25-40 million Tom Hanks pocketed Toy Story 4.

These mammoth salaries will reportedly include upfront fees and backend bonuses, which won't be delivered in a lump sum but rather across the future films' lengthy productions. A portion of the payouts will also be dependent on box office performance, but something tells us that won't be much of a concern!

A logline for Frozen 3 was shared online following Disney's Consumer Products Division Launch Conference in Shanghai back in September. The translation revealed that the Disney threequel will focus on the royal wedding of Queen Anna and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), while also introducing a "mysterious new member" of the royal family.

"In this new chapter, witness the wedding of the century in Arendelle as Queen Anna walks down the aisle and joins Elsa on a new magical journey filled with unknown challenges. And what's even more exciting: the royal family is about to welcome a mysterious new member!"

Walt Disney Animation Studios' chief creative officer Jared Bush recently shared the following update on the progress of the next two movies.

"Some of that is under wraps, but what I'd share with you is that right now, the work being done on Frozen 3, specifically, is phenomenal. When people see it, I think returning to that world with those characters, the entertainment value of watching them go on a new journey, but that feels very organic to the story they've already been on, is fantastic. For me personally, I think that it's critical to make sure that every movie we do is fantastic. We have the luxury of being able to look at movies many times, so looking at Frozen 3 as, 'Can we tell the very best story we can with that and not worry about where we're going to split into that next story,' is sort of important. One thing at a time is, to me, the best way to approach it."

Elsa the Snow Queen has an extraordinary gift -- the power to create ice and snow. But no matter how happy she is to be surrounded by the people of Arendelle, Elsa finds herself strangely unsettled. After hearing a mysterious voice call out to her, Elsa travels to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom -- an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery

