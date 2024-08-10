MOANA 2 D23 Trailer And Poster Reunite Moana And Maui For Another Epic Adventure

Chee hoo! Moana, Maui, Heihei, Pua the pig, and the dart-wielding Kakamora are back in the new D23 trailer for Disney Animation's Moana 2. The sneak peek premiered at D23 before being released online (via Toonado.com) and it promises an epic, visually breathtaking adventure for these beloved characters.

Lead stars Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson were on hand to get fans in the building excited about the sequel, with the former wowing the audience with a live performance of one of the movie's new songs, "We’re Back."

Meanwhile, dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia under the direction of Tiana Liufau - who contributed animation reference choreography to Moana and this follow-up - and Johnson led the audience in a rousing "chee hoo!" chant (that can also be seen below).

Additional Moana 2 cast members have also been revealed, including returning stars Rachel House (Moana's Grandma, Tala), Temuera Morrison (Moana's father, Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Moana's mother, Sina).

The sequel also features the voices of Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively. Awhimai Fraser voices the mysterious new character Matangi; Gerald Ramsey plays Moana's ancestor, Tautai Vasa; and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

Shortly after the Moana 2 section of the panel ended, Disney also confirmed that Johnson is working on Monster Jam, a new live-action movie revolving around monster trucks. "We can create something that is immersive and cool and fun," the actor told attendees, "from the POV [of] these incredible monster trucks and their eccentric owners."

Moana 2 arrives in theaters on November 27. Check out the new trailer and poster below.