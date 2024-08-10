MUFASA: THE LION KING Trailer And Poster Promise An Epic Origin Story And A Stunning Tale Of Brotherhood

Walt Disney Studios closed out its D23 panel with a new look at Mufasa: The Lion King, and you can watch the latest trailer for the movie here! It promises brotherhood, betrayal, and the rise of a king!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Last night, Disney's show-stopping "Entertainment Showcase" panel concluded with Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins, songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, and cast members Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins, and Anika Noni Rose hitting the stage. 

They debuted an exciting new trailer and poster for the movie which you can now view below (via Toonado.com).

The highly anticipated prequel capped the studio's presentation with a show-stopping performance of the classic "Nants' Ingonyama" and the new song "Ngomso" by Lebo M., who contributes to the film’s music, alongside a full choir.

Visually, this sneak peek is nothing short of breathtaking. 2019's The Lion King looked incredible, but the past 5 years have seen technology advance even further and the result is a truly photorealistic landscape and ultra-realistic (talking) animals. 

As for what's revealed in this latest sneak peek, we learn more about the brotherhood between Mufasa and Scar as young lions and meet the movie's formidable villain. There's also the expected tease of Mufasa's eventual rise to power and plenty of familiar faces from The Lion King

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka - the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. 

In addition to the cast attending D23 this year, the movie also features John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.  

Mufasa: The Lion King releases only in theaters on December 20, 2024.

Disney And Pixar Share First Look At TOY STORY 5, INCREDIBLES 3, INSIDE OUT Spin-Off, FROZEN 3 And More At D23
Disney And Pixar Share First Look At TOY STORY 5, INCREDIBLES 3, INSIDE OUT Spin-Off, FROZEN 3 And More At D23
LILO & STITCH: Disney Reveals First Look At Live-Action Experiment 626 As Movie Shifts To Theatrical Release
LILO & STITCH: Disney Reveals First Look At Live-Action Experiment 626 As Movie Shifts To Theatrical Release
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 11:21 AM
As someone who didn’t care for the 2019 remake , I have to admit that this looks decent!!.

The music and just overall vibe got me dammit…

Visually it looks spectacular but hopefully the emotion is there aswell this time around with the right amount of expressions and energy (the photorealistic style can make that difficult so we’ll see but it feels like it’s better this time around).

Good cast too!!.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/10/2024, 11:32 AM
@TheVisionary25 - If this had been the first Lion King movie ever I'd probably have been all in on checking it out at home but part down to not digging the 2019 remake as much as the original and part feel the sort of story they are going with this feels too predictable considering we know what follows to an extent...

...probably end up watching at home as my oldest likely will before she gets around to finding her own place but otherwise doubt I'd seek it out myself, just not enough intrigue for me even if it feels like it will do very well with the main target audience.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 11:35 AM
@Apophis71 - that’s fair

As I say , predictable doesn’t equal or mean bad as long as it’s well executed which this could be given it has an Oscar Winner at the helm but we’ll see.

I may or may not check out in theaters , undecided yet.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/10/2024, 11:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - For sure, great films can be VERY predictable, just something missing for me to be interested enough in it but probably of the ilk where I wouldn't turn it off if it is on cos decent enough quality
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 11:39 AM
@Apophis71 - again , very fair.

I’m interested to see the new songs atleast.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/10/2024, 11:42 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Oh I will for sure be on youtube to check out the songs, that is a given :D

I mean sure I am mostly into Rock and have been since my teens but still retain a soft spot for songs from Disney films :)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 11:46 AM
@Apophis71 - yep me too haha.

The original has some classics so it’s got big pressure on it to measure up.

Hot take:

The 2 best songs in that film are “Be Prepared” and “ I Just Can’t Wait to be King”.

?feature=shared

?feature=shared
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 11:26 AM
Also no wonder Scars upset…

If some random ass Lion showed up and I showed him kindness and made him a brother but he ended up taking my throne , I would be pissed too.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 8/10/2024, 11:31 AM
Where's Scar?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/10/2024, 11:35 AM
@Tpo81 - Scar is the name the prince will eventualy be known by primarily, ie one of the two 'brothers' who saves and persuades his Dad to adopt Mufasa.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2024, 11:32 AM
Mufasa back doored Scar. I knew scar did no wrong 🤦🏾‍♂️ wasn’t his fault it stopped raining in the pride lands
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 11:41 AM
@MyCoolYoung - even the weather was like…

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2024, 11:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I will never get tired of that guy 😂
valmic
valmic - 8/10/2024, 11:35 AM
Scar is the other lion, Mufasa's friend. His name changes at some point in the movie.
valmic
valmic - 8/10/2024, 11:39 AM
Looks so meh. And they should have been ACTUAL brothers. Takes away from Simba battling his actual uncle, not just some some guy his dad was friends with.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/10/2024, 11:46 AM
“im not a stray. im just lost.” ❤️ poetic

absolutely stunning. groundbreaking in many ways. disney created a whole new sub genre off a culturally enriching catalog.

vibrant colors. heartwarming dialogue. another hit. facts.
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 8/10/2024, 11:50 AM
Oh Yes, this actually looks VERY GOOD!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 11:59 AM
Off topic:

Speaking of Aaron Pierre…

?si=6fkdxvf3mVucFTSI

Dudes gonna be a star.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2024, 12:07 PM
At least they have visible expressions this time, those lifeless cgi animals in the remake really changed the vibe. That and taking out "be prepared"

