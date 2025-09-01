Rapper Snoop Dogg Responds To Backlash Following His Recent Comments About LIGHTYEAR's Lesbian Kiss

Rapper Snoop Dogg recently came under fire for his remarks about Lightyear's lesbian couple having a child together, admitting that he's "not perfect" and asking that people "teach me how to learn."

Sep 01, 2025
Pixar's Lightyear features a lesbian couple who kiss and are shown to have a child together. It caused a minor stir online at the time, but was recently brought back to the forefront of everyone's minds by rapper Snoop Dogg. 

He explained that his grandson had some questions about the scene, expressing confusion that two women could have a baby together. Snoop was unimpressed, saying, "I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie," and admitted that it "f*cked me up...I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for."

The Grammy-nominated artist has since come under fire, with some even calling for him to be dropped as a performer from Australia's AFL Grand Final football match. In response, his comments were edited out of the full podcast, only to be uploaded as a YouTube short when fans called out the attempted "cover-up."

As we first reported on Toonado.com, Snoop himself has issued something of an apology to his fans by acknowledging the backlash in a comment posted to Instagram. "I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons," he wrote. "All my gay friends [know] what’s up. They been calling me with love."

"My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect," the rapper acknowledged. 

This comes after Lightyear writer Lauren Gunderson responded to Snoop's comments by saying, "So. I created the Lightyear lesbians. In 2018, I was a writer at Pixar – such a cool place, grateful to work there, learned a ton from kind and impressive creatives. As we wrote early versions of what became Lightyear, a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write 'she' instead of 'he.'"

"As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it," she continued. "I’m proud of it. To infinity. Love is love."

Lightyear was released in 2022 to positive reviews, but ended up being a box office flop. The movie only grossed $226 million worldwide, losing Disney and Pixar upwards of $100 million. 

Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick posed a problem for Lightyear, but it was clear that people ultimately weren't interested in spending time with the "real" Buzz Lightyear, despite the Toy Story franchise's continued popularity. 

The studio considered dialling back Lightyear's LGBTQ+ representation, prompting employees to issue a statement accusing Disney executives of actively removing "overtly gay affection" from its films. The kiss was reinstated, and the rest is history. 

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/1/2025, 12:10 PM
These activists are getting out of control. Insane that they're going after him. He's 100% right
kazuma
kazuma - 9/1/2025, 12:14 PM
@WalletsClosed - How though? Just say they love eachother and move on. I 100% doubt a 6 year had a midlife crisis over that scene lol
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/1/2025, 12:14 PM
@WalletsClosed -

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/1/2025, 12:18 PM
@kazuma - saying they love each other is not an answer. kids are smart and people think they can't handle real information. how about saying adoption if you dont want to talk about IVF. Hell they live on a different planet with high technology. Gene editing and cloning are options. I think he was just too high to think of a response
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/1/2025, 12:56 PM
@kazuma -

No responsible parent should take a 6-year-old to see this trash.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/1/2025, 12:13 PM
Doggy back-paddling.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/1/2025, 12:17 PM
Nobody should care what snoop dog has to say.
String
String - 9/1/2025, 12:18 PM
I think showing Marlon Wayans' response to Snoop Dogg's homophobia is adequate to this conversation.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/1/2025, 12:24 PM
@String - or magic Johnsons
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/1/2025, 12:18 PM
Here comes the mea culpa of "I love mixed race lesbians, you can ask all my lgbtqp friends." The gay bullies have no tolerance for different viewpoints, they want the kids as they say.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/1/2025, 12:18 PM
He is 'Snoop Mouse' now.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 9/1/2025, 12:19 PM
Doesn’t surprise me at all that Josh be Joshing by “reporting” on this nothing burger topic. A child’s movie should not have forced liberal agendas in them. The only reason woke Hollywood does so is to indoctrinate minors — bunch of perverts. The modern day corporate version of Disney with its Pixar-Marvel-Lucasfilm-Fox subsidiaries sucks.

They’ve lost their creativity. It’s all remakes, redos, reboots, prequels, sequels, spinoffs and franchises. Their new original stories don’t do well either. See each of the newer movies bombing at the box office (especially of the woke kind) for reference.

Classic Disney is where it’s at.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/1/2025, 12:24 PM
@ImBatman4realz - "A child’s movie should not have forced liberal agendas in them."

Ok ill bite
So what's the "agenda". acceptance of lgbtq people?
Or is the agenda to turn everyone gay. Because you know how ridiculous the latter is
If the former is the agenda... how is that bad? Please explain like im five
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/1/2025, 12:39 PM
@ImBatman4realz -

Yep, I let the little weasels in our big family watch the Disney animated classics. Give me 1960s Jungle Book over the current Hollywood agenda driven pervert crap for kids any day.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/1/2025, 1:01 PM
@DocSpock - yes lets not let the kids see a lesbian kiss that they won't actually understand the adult context and and instead let them watch the racist monkeys that again they won't understand the adult context. I love the old jungle book movie but those old Disney movies were doing their own propaganda. Did I turn out racist because of it, no but im quite sure as an adult making a bunch of monkeys talking jive and singing jazz was a joke in the writers room.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/1/2025, 12:26 PM
The problem is, people believe keeping children ignorant is the way to go, at least in America. So, they're scared to tell children the truth but give them access to the internet. It's the dumbest shit ever.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 9/1/2025, 12:34 PM
What's the relevance of this article? Other than bait
Evansly
Evansly - 9/1/2025, 12:37 PM
Not a hard thing to explain at all.

Movie is so bad my kids have never asked to rewatch it. We did watch Treasure Planet this weekend and they absolutely loved it
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/1/2025, 12:43 PM
“So. I created the Lightyear lesbians…”

We know you did…


User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 9/1/2025, 12:44 PM
Snoop was 100% correct the first time. The homosexual agenda should not be in a children's movie.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/1/2025, 12:45 PM
At the end of the day love is love. Gay people are very real and exist amongst us. This isn't some new phenomenon or medical study. It's just two human beings of the same sex attracted to one another. We as a society need to be better and stop sugar coating things and claiming a book with alleged ancient scriptures is the deciding factor in life. While politicians try to vilify gay people they are harboring and protecting Pedophilia behind the scenes. Focus on that.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/1/2025, 1:02 PM
@SonOfAGif - It's all distractions, create and target a minority so they don't focus on them (government)..
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/1/2025, 1:09 PM
@SonOfAGif - suicide bombers love to blow people up. Is love still love?
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 9/1/2025, 1:15 PM
@SonOfAGif - Water is water

Let's all drink toilet water

Soon pedophilia will be normalised like same sex
Robby
Robby - 9/1/2025, 12:50 PM
His pockets wouldve got lighter if he didnt say sorry. We all know he doesnt mean it. Snoops right.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 9/1/2025, 12:50 PM
Gotta love the current state of this website, 2 main ragebait articles.

It's so petty.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/1/2025, 12:53 PM
Emperor Mickey don't play that shit.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/1/2025, 12:54 PM

It's becoming harder and harder not to just totally hate Disney over the last 10-15 years.

Mickey the pervert Rat has gone sooooooo wrong.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/1/2025, 12:55 PM
Lol he pulled the "my friend is gay" card. Based.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 9/1/2025, 1:00 PM
You’re 60 years old, you should already know that if someone is old enough and it’s consensual. Love has no boundaries.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 9/1/2025, 1:01 PM
What's so hard to explain? "Hey grandson, people come in all forms.. but love is all the same between everyone" 🙄
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/1/2025, 1:18 PM
Snoop also said he never issued any sort of apology which is weird since it was on his official account.

Someone stepped in and did it for him?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/1/2025, 1:25 PM
Snoop shouldnt have apologized….

