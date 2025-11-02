TOY STORY 5 Leaked Promo Art Features The Franchise's New Lead, Woody's Updated Look, And More Characters

TOY STORY 5 Leaked Promo Art Features The Franchise's New Lead, Woody's Updated Look, And More Characters

New promo art for Toy Story 5 has been revealed today, and it puts the spotlight on the franchise's new lead, Jessie, as well as Woody's new look and three new additions: Atlas, Smarty Pants, and Snappy.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 02, 2025 09:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

After a string of box office disappointments, Disney has set out to return to what works with its theatrical releases. That means sequels and more sequels, with Toy Story 5 heading to theaters next year.

Returning to what works has proven to be a beneficial move for Pixar—Inside Out 2 made $1.699 billion compared to Elio's $154 million—especially after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek decided to make many of its COVID-era releases streaming exclusives, hurting the brand and its ability to sell audiences on original stories. 

Thanks to Toonado.com, we have a new batch of promo art from the next Toy Story movie, featured on several upcoming t-shirt designs. In terms of reveals, we see that Woody will add a poncho to his classic cowboy look (that's one way to sell a new wave of Woody dolls to kids and adult collectors alike).

There's also a proper first look at three new additions to the franchise: Atlas, Smarty Pants, and Snappy. Not much is known about this trio, though they'll likely be part of the gang in Bonnie's room. 

During a recent interview, Buzz Lightyear actor Tim Allen shared some of the first Toy Story 5 plot details. The actor confirmed that Joan Cusack's Jessie will serve as the movie's lead. Interestingly, he also referred to the sequel as a "reboot" for the long-running series.

"This thing [Toy Story 5], they reboot everything," he stated. "It’s all about Jesse, which is really cool. She’s in trouble, and she needs help. We’re all over, so she has to gather everybody."

"The funniest thing to me is that there's a plane crash like that [Tom] Hanks movie [Castaway]," Allen added. "On the island where a FedEx plane or something with 100 Buzz dolls lands, and they’re all lost. It’s hysterical. They’re trying to find their way back, and there are a hundred of them. I hope they have it in there. I ad-lib."

Toy Story 5 will pit the toys against technology; Jessie will be in charge of Bonnie's room when the movie begins, with the battle against a frog-like tablet named Lilypad bringing Woody back into the mix. Concept art, meanwhile, has revealed that an army of 50 Buzz Lightyears stuck in play mode will cause problems for our heroes (that's the scene Allen is referring to above). 

Written and directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, Tony Hale as Forky, Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, and Anna Faris as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

TOY STORY 5: Tim Allen Reveals The Movie's Lead And Details A Crazy Sequence With 100 Buzz Lightyears
Related:

TOY STORY 5: Tim Allen Reveals The Movie's Lead And Details A Crazy Sequence With "100" Buzz Lightyears
SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler Talks Negative Online Discourse And The Movie's Success On Disney+
Recommended For You:

SNOW WHITE Star Rachel Zegler Talks Negative "Online Discourse" And The Movie's Success On Disney+

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder