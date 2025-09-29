ZOOTOPIA 2: Judy And Nick Encounter A Secret Serpent Society In Final Trailer For Disney's Animated Sequel

Disney (via Toonado.com) has released a final trailer for Zootopia 2, and it features plenty of fun new footage from the animated sequel, as well as an all-new original song, “Zoo,” performed by pop superstar Shakira, who also returns as the voice of Gazelle.

The story focuses on returning cop partners Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they encounter a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

After coming to realize that Gary means them no harm and is simply trying to make the city a safe place for his extended family, Judy and Nick enlist the aid of an eccentric Beaver named Nibbles, who clues them in on Zootopia's hidden reptile population.

The first movie proved to be a huge hit for Disney, taking in $1.024 billion worldwide against a production budget of $150 million.

Zootopia will be changed furrrever...

“Zoo” music and lyrics are written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira. The song is produced by Blake Slatkin, Alex (A.C.) Castillo, Shakira and Ed Sheeran. The single “Zoo” releases on Friday, October 10. The movie's score is composed by Michael Giacchino and launches as a part of the full soundtrack on Friday, November 21, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Wednesday, November 26.

In addition to writing and producing the single “Zoo” with Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin appear in special cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

"In Walt Disney Animation Studios' sequel Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Zootopia 2's voice cast also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story) and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries.

Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.