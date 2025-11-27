Marvel Launches FYC Campaign For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS; Oscars VFX Top 20 Shortlist Revealed

Marvel Studios has launched its "For Your Consideration" campaign for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the movie has already made it onto the Oscar shortlist for Best Visual Effects. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2025 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

As expected, Disney has now mounted a "For Your Consideration" campaign for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This is standard for any major movie, and Marvel Studios will, realistically, be aware that the reboot only really stands a chance of breaking into the technical categories. 

Still, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is "Certified Fresh" at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, and received 90% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter." It was also 2025's second-highest-grossing superhero movie with $521.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Here's every category that Disney and Marvel Studios will be asking various award bodies to consider heading into 2026:

BEST PICTURE
Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

BEST FILM EDITING
Nona Khodai, ACE
Tim Roche

BEST DIRECTOR
Matt Shakman

BEST ACTOR
Pedro Pascal

BEST ACTRESS
Vanessa Kirby

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Hair & Makeup Designer
Elizabeth Yianni Georgiou

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Michael Giacchino

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Joseph Quinn

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julia Garner

BEST CASTING
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Screenplay by
Josh Friedman
Eric Pearson
Jeff Kaplan
Ian Springer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Designer
Kasra Farahani
Set Decorator
Jille Azis

BEST SOUND
Supervising Sound Editors
Matthew Wood
Josh Gold
Re-Recording Mixers
Lora Hirschberg
Danielle Dupre
Production Sound Mixer
John Casali

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Visual Effects Supervisors
Visual Effects Supervisors
Robert Allman (Framestore)
Daniele Bigi (ILM)
Theodore Bialek (SPI)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jess Hall, BSC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne

Variety, meanwhile, has revealed that the Oscar race for "Best Visual Effects" is now down to 20 movies. Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount and Netflix dominate the field, and the preliminary voting period for the Oscars shortlist begins Monday, December 8 and ends Friday, December 12.

The shortlists in 12 categories will be announced on Tuesday, December 16, and the final 10 contenders will be presented to the Oscars voting body for final nomination consideration in mid-January. From there, the nominees will be officially announced on Thursday, January 22. 

The 98th Academy Awards take place on March 15, 2026. Here are the Top 20 finalists:

Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
Captain America: Brave New World (Marvel Studios)
The Electric State (Netflix)
F1 (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)
Frankenstein (Netflix)
How to Train Your Dragon (Universal Pictures)
Jurassic World: Rebirth (Universal Pictures)
Lilo and Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures)
The Lost Bus (Apple Original Films)
Mickey 17 (Warner Bros.)
A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros.)
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Predator: Badlands (20th Century Studios)
The Running Man (Paramount Pictures)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Superman (DC Studios)
Thunderbolts* (Marvel Studios)
Tron: Ares (Walt Disney Pictures)
Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Ralph Ineson Hits Back At Rob Liefeld After Disparaging Remarks About MCU Reboot
THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Ralph Ineson Hits Back At Rob Liefeld After Disparaging Remarks About MCU Reboot
Pedro Pascal Uses Reed Richards’ Stretching Powers For A Selfie In Awesome FANTASTIC FOUR Thanksgiving Promo
Pedro Pascal Uses Reed Richards’ Stretching Powers For A Selfie In Awesome FANTASTIC FOUR Thanksgiving Promo

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/27/2025, 6:51 AM
The space sequences alone should at least get a nomination. That movie had some incredible visuals

TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/27/2025, 7:10 AM
Can’t be serious LMAO
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/27/2025, 7:10 AM
Its gonna have stiff competition for Best Visual effects!

Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/27/2025, 7:16 AM
Further proof how delulu these people are and how low the bar has gotten in hollywood
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/27/2025, 7:23 AM
They got such a hard on for Pedro, homie calmly read his lines with hardly any emotion and they think thats best actor material
LoudLon
LoudLon - 11/27/2025, 7:21 AM
I loved the movie, but I don't think it deserves any nominations other than Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. The retro/futuristic 60s look was -- no pun intended at all -- fantastic, and the FX sequences were outstanding. The sequence where the FF attempt to escape the Surfer after their meeting with Galactus, that sequence alone is worth a nom, IMO.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2025, 7:38 AM
Just a correction , First Steps has a 86% critic score on RT and not 80%…

I do think it has a chance to be nominated for Best Costume Design , Best Visual Effects , Production Design and maybe Original Score (it should be included for the former 3 imo atleast).

Regardless even without these , it’s a solid film imo and that’s all that matters!!.

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/27/2025, 7:52 AM
