Marvel Launches FYC Campaign For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS; Oscars VFX Top 20 Shortlist Revealed

As expected, Disney has now mounted a "For Your Consideration" campaign for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

This is standard for any major movie, and Marvel Studios will, realistically, be aware that the reboot only really stands a chance of breaking into the technical categories.

Still, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is "Certified Fresh" at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, and received 90% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter." It was also 2025's second-highest-grossing superhero movie with $521.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Here's every category that Disney and Marvel Studios will be asking various award bodies to consider heading into 2026:

BEST PICTURE

Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

BEST FILM EDITING

Nona Khodai, ACE

Tim Roche

BEST DIRECTOR

Matt Shakman

BEST ACTOR

Pedro Pascal

BEST ACTRESS

Vanessa Kirby

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Hair & Makeup Designer

Elizabeth Yianni Georgiou



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Michael Giacchino

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Joseph Quinn

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julia Garner

BEST CASTING

Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Screenplay by

Josh Friedman

Eric Pearson

Jeff Kaplan

Ian Springer



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Designer

Kasra Farahani

Set Decorator

Jille Azis

BEST SOUND

Supervising Sound Editors

Matthew Wood

Josh Gold

Re-Recording Mixers

Lora Hirschberg

Danielle Dupre

Production Sound Mixer

John Casali

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Visual Effects Supervisors

Visual Effects Supervisors

Robert Allman (Framestore)

Daniele Bigi (ILM)

Theodore Bialek (SPI)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jess Hall, BSC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne

Variety, meanwhile, has revealed that the Oscar race for "Best Visual Effects" is now down to 20 movies. Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount and Netflix dominate the field, and the preliminary voting period for the Oscars shortlist begins Monday, December 8 and ends Friday, December 12.

The shortlists in 12 categories will be announced on Tuesday, December 16, and the final 10 contenders will be presented to the Oscars voting body for final nomination consideration in mid-January. From there, the nominees will be officially announced on Thursday, January 22.

The 98th Academy Awards take place on March 15, 2026. Here are the Top 20 finalists:

Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)

Captain America: Brave New World (Marvel Studios)

The Electric State (Netflix)

F1 (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

How to Train Your Dragon (Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World: Rebirth (Universal Pictures)

Lilo and Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures)

The Lost Bus (Apple Original Films)

Mickey 17 (Warner Bros.)

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros.)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Predator: Badlands (20th Century Studios)

The Running Man (Paramount Pictures)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Superman (DC Studios)

Thunderbolts* (Marvel Studios)

Tron: Ares (Walt Disney Pictures)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.