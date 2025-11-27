Marvel Launches FYC Campaign For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS; Oscars VFX Top 20 Shortlist Revealed

As expected, Disney has now mounted a "For Your Consideration" campaign for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
This is standard for any major movie, and Marvel Studios will, realistically, be aware that the reboot only really stands a chance of breaking into the technical categories.
Still, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is "Certified Fresh" at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, and received 90% on the fan-generated "Popcornmeter." It was also 2025's second-highest-grossing superhero movie with $521.9 million at the worldwide box office.
Here's every category that Disney and Marvel Studios will be asking various award bodies to consider heading into 2026:
BEST PICTURE
Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
BEST FILM EDITING
Nona Khodai, ACE
Tim Roche
BEST DIRECTOR
Matt Shakman
BEST ACTOR
Pedro Pascal
BEST ACTRESS
Vanessa Kirby
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Hair & Makeup Designer
Elizabeth Yianni Georgiou
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Michael Giacchino
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Joseph Quinn
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julia Garner
BEST CASTING
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Screenplay by
Josh Friedman
Eric Pearson
Jeff Kaplan
Ian Springer
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Designer
Kasra Farahani
Set Decorator
Jille Azis
BEST SOUND
Supervising Sound Editors
Matthew Wood
Josh Gold
Re-Recording Mixers
Lora Hirschberg
Danielle Dupre
Production Sound Mixer
John Casali
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Visual Effects Supervisors
Visual Effects Supervisors
Robert Allman (Framestore)
Daniele Bigi (ILM)
Theodore Bialek (SPI)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jess Hall, BSC
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne
Variety, meanwhile, has revealed that the Oscar race for "Best Visual Effects" is now down to 20 movies. Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount and Netflix dominate the field, and the preliminary voting period for the Oscars shortlist begins Monday, December 8 and ends Friday, December 12.
The shortlists in 12 categories will be announced on Tuesday, December 16, and the final 10 contenders will be presented to the Oscars voting body for final nomination consideration in mid-January. From there, the nominees will be officially announced on Thursday, January 22.
The 98th Academy Awards take place on March 15, 2026. Here are the Top 20 finalists:
Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
Captain America: Brave New World (Marvel Studios)
The Electric State (Netflix)
F1 (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)
Frankenstein (Netflix)
How to Train Your Dragon (Universal Pictures)
Jurassic World: Rebirth (Universal Pictures)
Lilo and Stitch (Walt Disney Pictures)
The Lost Bus (Apple Original Films)
Mickey 17 (Warner Bros.)
A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros.)
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Predator: Badlands (20th Century Studios)
The Running Man (Paramount Pictures)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Superman (DC Studios)
Thunderbolts* (Marvel Studios)
Tron: Ares (Walt Disney Pictures)
Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.
The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.