THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Empire Covers Reveal New Look At Galactus, Silver Surfer, And The Team

A new look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's First Family has been revealed on two Empire Magazine covers, putting the spotlight on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' heroic leads and the villain Galactus.

News
By JoshWilding - May 29, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The marketing campaign for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is heating up, Human Torch-style, as Empire Magazine has just shared two new covers featuring Marvel's First Family, Galactus, and the Silver Surfer. 

Mister Fantastic, The Thing, the Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch stand side-by-side in the Baxter Building, with the alternate reality New York, Fantasticar, and Silver Surfer in the background.

While Shalla-Bal taking centre stage in place of Norrin Radd has divided opinions, the MCU's Silver Surfer looks spectacular on a cover by artist Doaly. As you can see, Galactus's shadow looms large overhead. 

Back to the Fantastic Four, and while those costumes aren't to everyone's liking—the white part of Reed's suit being blue and Ben Grimm wearing a full body suit are two major sticking points—the team looks good together. Whether they'll get an updated look in Avengers: Doomsday remains to be seen. 

A lot is riding on The Fantastic Four: First Steps; Marvel Studios can't afford another flop, and the team will likely be relegated to supporting players in future Avengers movies if this team-up doesn't strike a chord with moviegoers.

Check out these new Empire covers in the Instagram posts below. And, if you're eager to know what's to come in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene, spoilers found their way online earlier today

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

1 2
Irregular
Irregular - 5/29/2025, 11:26 AM
Lmao why use that image of Silver Surfer out of all the promo photos they could of taken?! LMAO
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/29/2025, 11:28 AM

DEI Silver Surfer front and center.

Box checked.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 5/29/2025, 12:03 PM
@DocSpock - is "DEI" the new "woke", which was the new "SJW", which was the new "PC"? Always gotta keep the name of your boogeyman fresh.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/29/2025, 12:24 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - Don't mind Doc Spock. He's not a racist or anything. He just talks about "libs," DEI, and dislikes almost anything with a minority or person-of-color lead.

But he's a good guy somewhere deep inside, I promise
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/29/2025, 12:27 PM
@DocSpock - yep.

Utter garbage.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/29/2025, 12:27 PM
@TheTyrantVirus -

These aren't bogeymen. They are real life battle cries for the America hating socialist leftist anarchists who want to destroy our country.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/29/2025, 12:30 PM
@MyCoolYoung - imagine using a comicbook movie news sites comment section to let off all of your bigoted points of view...pathetic...don't people like him have their own sites that they can go to and blame everything on people that don't look like them?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/29/2025, 12:32 PM
@DarkeyeZ - Yes, but if they only spoke to each other, how could they let anyone know how much they own the libs?
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 5/29/2025, 12:32 PM
@DocSpock - If you want to talk about destroying our country, look no further than the past four months, where more has been done to destroy this country than any "America hating socialist leftist anarchist" could hope to do in a lifetime. But go off.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/29/2025, 12:34 PM
@MyCoolYoung -

"dislikes almost anything with a minority or person-of-color lead"

That is a complete lie. You ignore any positive comments I make about minority led movies. Latest was Sinners which I liked and reviewed.

It is also laughingly clear from your incorrect message that you don't know what my ethnicity is.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/29/2025, 12:35 PM
@TheTyrantVirus -

You are wrong, but that's okay. We are all entitled to our opinions.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/29/2025, 12:38 PM
@TheTyrantVirus - you mean like securing our borders? Oh, the horror!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/29/2025, 11:28 AM
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/29/2025, 11:28 AM
Pedro makes it look like an SNL skit
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/29/2025, 11:29 AM
You've gotta be a real miserable mother[frick]er not to look at that and say, "Yup, that's the Fantastic Four."
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/29/2025, 11:30 AM
"Wahhh, not my Fantastic Four!"

(just saving some of y'all from replying).

User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/29/2025, 11:41 AM
@JoshWilding - User Comment Image
LordMushu
LordMushu - 5/29/2025, 11:44 AM
@JoshWilding - i agree
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/29/2025, 11:57 AM
@JoshWilding - are you drunk? puff, puff, pass, shit.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/29/2025, 12:30 PM
@JoshWilding - Only complaint is the mustache on Pedro :'( They could have at least went for the full beard..
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/29/2025, 11:29 AM
What a disastrous decision to introduce a female silver surfer no one wanted no ,no one ever heard of instead of
Norrid Radd’s silver surfer just to check a DEI box
Blackstradamus
Blackstradamus - 5/29/2025, 11:45 AM
@WakandaTech - Isn't it possible that this is the alternate universe version of Silver Surfer and that we'll get the Norrin Radd version in the proper MCU? Do we know for sure that she makes it out of hers and the FF universe?
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 5/29/2025, 12:02 PM
@WakandaTech - Frankie Raye could have filled that role. But I think they wanted the iconography of a Silver Surfer. This is them trying to have their cake and eat it too. Whether or not the General Audience cares won't be answered until July.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/29/2025, 12:04 PM
@Blackstradamus - If that is true, we will wait for that version to be interested. This version is not interesting at all.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/29/2025, 11:31 AM
User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/29/2025, 11:32 AM
When this movie flops, I believe Kevin Feige will finally be in the hot seat

He destroyed the MCU with his DEI obsession
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/29/2025, 11:56 AM
@WakandaTech - or he knows the same secrets Kathleen Kennedy does. They both should have been showed the door a long time ago.
grif
grif - 5/29/2025, 11:32 AM
trash
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/29/2025, 11:37 AM
Some of you are truly whiny bitches lmao
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/29/2025, 11:40 AM
I'm not mad at the Julia Garner SS. Curious to see how it plays out.
VicSage
VicSage - 5/29/2025, 11:40 AM
I hope this movie doesn’t flop and I hope (naively) that fans can see the story potential with introducing Shalla-Bal in this iteration of the FF encounter with Galactus.

We’ve seen a fairly accurate adaptation already (storm Galactus notwithstanding).

Returning to the same story with Shalla-bal as we are on the cusp of a major multiversal event has a lot of potential. Shalla-bal will reunite with Silver Surfer Norrin Radd in the MCU main universe at some point.

Norrin Radd deserves more character exploration outside of just playing this role again. But whatever.

Fans gonna just call this woke and hate on it. Then concept art of what could’ve been will be released and they’ll whine.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/29/2025, 11:46 AM
I’d date that.

The surfer, too.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/29/2025, 11:46 AM
I'm a whiny bitch and Marvel still sucks and DEI ruined the MCU

PS: Where are the Silver Surfer's SILVER NIPS?

Current MCU:

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/29/2025, 11:54 AM
@Batmangina - silver nips. lol. up there with Bat Nips.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/29/2025, 12:15 PM
@JacobsLadder - Bat Asses too
User Comment Image
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 5/29/2025, 11:47 AM
cant wait for the babies
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/29/2025, 12:07 PM
@Superheromoviefan - they’re all above you. (And below)
thespiderkat
thespiderkat - 5/29/2025, 11:53 AM
If they wanted galactus to have a female herald they could have used Frankie Raye, but they just can’t move past the changing shit for the sake of it syndrome. At this point all the mockery you receive is earned and deserved, marvel studios.
boogiefett
boogiefett - 5/29/2025, 11:55 AM
Oh stop ya bitchin’ and if you feel this was for you then so be it - sad if your life is that boring you have to complain about the silver surfer , Pedro , Kevin , this and that - how miserable you truly are
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/29/2025, 12:08 PM
@boogiefett - 👏
