THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merchandise Reveals New Look At The Team's Powers And Galactus

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merchandise Reveals New Look At The Team's Powers And Galactus

A new wave of merchandise for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has landed, putting the spotlight on Marvel's First Family as they showcase their powers while offering a tantalising glimpse at Galactus...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps impressed fans last week, and we're sure there's much more to come from the Phase 6 movie before it opens in theaters later this year. 

Marvel Japan, for example, has just dropped a new wave of merchandise. You'll need to zoom in, but that includes never-before-seen shots of the Fantasticar, the team in costume (including a shot of the Human Torch with just his hands on fire), and a shadowy look at Galactus, which offers a better idea of what his iconic headpiece will look like.

There's also a great shot of the team together, with Mister Fantastic's stretchy powers on full display. 

Talking at Star Wars Celebration about how he approached the portrayal of Reed Richards' powers, Pedro Pascal said, "With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character."

"I guess I’ll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus," the actor continued. "Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you."

Expectations are high for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to deliver a take on this team that finally does right by Marvel's First Family on screen. Marvel Studios has big plans for the characters too, as they're already confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday.

Check out this new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the X post below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Plot Leak Reveals Surprise Castings, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Links, And More
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Plot Leak Reveals Surprise Castings, AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Links, And More
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Pedro Pascal Reveals Surprising Inspiration For Reed's Stretchy Abilities
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Pedro Pascal Reveals Surprising Inspiration For Reed's Stretchy Abilities

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Fogs
Fogs - 4/21/2025, 8:49 AM
Classic johnny with a fiery hand. I like it.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/21/2025, 8:52 AM
Marvel Studios The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/21/2025, 9:32 AM
@AllsGood - you are cursed
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/21/2025, 9:42 AM
@AllsNotGood -
User Comment Image
BringFFtoMCU
BringFFtoMCU - 4/21/2025, 8:57 AM
I have had my username on this site for almost a decade now. I am so ready for this movie. It looks so good! Get ready for the best version of FF we have ever seen!

"I gotta say...it's fantastic."
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/21/2025, 8:59 AM
@BringFFtoMCU - your day has finally come lol congrats
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/21/2025, 9:31 AM
@BringFFtoMCU -

You remind me of Elias from Clerks 2.

Where his online handle was “Optimus Prime”, and he had the best username on a Transformers forum in anticipation for the first Transformers film.

I am very happy for you! Hope you enjoy the FF’s first MCU outing.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/21/2025, 9:31 AM
@BringFFtoMCU - "Get ready for the best version of FF we have ever seen"
User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/21/2025, 9:50 AM
@BringFFtoMCU -

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/21/2025, 8:59 AM
That’s as good a shot of Galactus as the comiccon drone reveal gave us last year. 🥱
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/21/2025, 9:24 AM
Vanessa Kirby please sit on my face
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/21/2025, 9:31 AM
@Thing94 - User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/21/2025, 9:29 AM
These “tantalizing” glimpses of Galactus are giving Space Cloud silhouette.
Matador
Matador - 4/21/2025, 9:45 AM
Supposedly it's not going to be what we think it is, supposedly.

New ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer Unveils Julia Garner As Silver Surfer, And It’s As Bad As Everyone Feared

https://boundingintocomics.com/movies/movie-news/new-the-fantastic-four-first-steps-trailer-unveils-julia-garner-as-silver-surfer-and-its-as-bad-as-everyone-feared/

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder