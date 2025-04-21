THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merchandise Reveals New Look At The Team's Powers And Galactus

The new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps impressed fans last week, and we're sure there's much more to come from the Phase 6 movie before it opens in theaters later this year.

Marvel Japan, for example, has just dropped a new wave of merchandise. You'll need to zoom in, but that includes never-before-seen shots of the Fantasticar, the team in costume (including a shot of the Human Torch with just his hands on fire), and a shadowy look at Galactus, which offers a better idea of what his iconic headpiece will look like.

There's also a great shot of the team together, with Mister Fantastic's stretchy powers on full display.

Talking at Star Wars Celebration about how he approached the portrayal of Reed Richards' powers, Pedro Pascal said, "With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character."

"I guess I’ll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus," the actor continued. "Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you."

Expectations are high for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to deliver a take on this team that finally does right by Marvel's First Family on screen. Marvel Studios has big plans for the characters too, as they're already confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday.

Check out this new look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the X post below.

Marvel Japan has released a preview of new ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ merchandise. pic.twitter.com/rdjO6Dxwsq — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) April 21, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.