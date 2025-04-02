THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Thing-Inspired Popcorn Bucket Spotted At CinemaCon

Though Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation dominated much of yesterday's news cycle (even though most fans seemed to consider the panel a bit of a disappointment), we did get one minor Marvel Studios-related reveal.

Tie-in popcorn holders are becoming more and more common for pretty much every major studio release, and a first look at the Thing-inspired bucket for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps was spotted on the convention floor in Las Vegas last night.

The design isn't anything too surprising or out there (something tells us those suggestive Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn holders were a one-off), but it should make for a nice collectible for fans of Marvel's First Family.

Check out the bucket at the link below, and keep an eye out for any potential news from tonight's Universal Pictures presentation.

Good things come in Fours ⿤

Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in cinemas July 25 pic.twitter.com/5svUJtmbMd — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) March 25, 2025

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Natasha Lyonne is also on board in an undisclosed role.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.