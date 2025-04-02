THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Thing-Inspired Popcorn Bucket Spotted At CinemaCon

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Thing-Inspired Popcorn Bucket Spotted At CinemaCon

The first tie-in popcorn bucket for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps was spotted at CinemaCon yesterday, and it's inspired by that Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 02, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Though Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation dominated much of yesterday's news cycle (even though most fans seemed to consider the panel a bit of a disappointment), we did get one minor Marvel Studios-related reveal.

Tie-in popcorn holders are becoming more and more common for pretty much every major studio release, and a first look at the Thing-inspired bucket for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps was spotted on the convention floor in Las Vegas last night.

The design isn't anything too surprising or out there (something tells us those suggestive Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn holders were a one-off), but it should make for a nice collectible for fans of Marvel's First Family.

Check out the bucket at the link below, and keep an eye out for any potential news from tonight's Universal Pictures presentation.

The Fantastic Four reboot stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has been confirmed as the main villain, and the Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Natasha Lyonne is also on board in an undisclosed role. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/2/2025, 3:35 PM
that shot of him sucking on his own thing is phucking disgusting
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 4/2/2025, 3:36 PM
As someone that would never pay money for a commemorative popcorn bucket, this looks pretty nice.
grif
grif - 4/2/2025, 3:40 PM
this must be based on a thing from another movie
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/2/2025, 3:48 PM

he's wetting up his finger for love. How does the Thing get his rocks off?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/2/2025, 3:59 PM
@DocSpock - at this point r we even sure it's a finger? I mean think about it
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/2/2025, 4:05 PM
@harryba11zack -

If I were bendy enough to reach, I might never leave the house.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/2/2025, 4:07 PM
@DocSpock - thats what real hero do
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/2/2025, 3:50 PM
Well that's just awful
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/2/2025, 3:57 PM
Supposedly when this popcorn bucket was revealed someone shouted out 'Superman is [frick]ed' 👀

😌😌😌
knomad
knomad - 4/2/2025, 4:18 PM
I like the overall look of the Thing. But he needs to be bigger. There's no way this guy can go toe-to-toe with the Hulk.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 4/2/2025, 4:33 PM
@knomad - The current Hulk or the more classic Hulk from BEFORE Endgame? Because TBH, the Hulk that has been featured ever since Endgame is pretty much a worthless pussy. 🫤
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 4/2/2025, 4:28 PM
Yet another novelty popcorn bucket that will be virtually impossible to find at your local theaters because d@uchebags walk-in off the street, buy them up in bulk and then mark them up on Ebay. 😠

