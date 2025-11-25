THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Ralph Ineson Hits Back At Rob Liefeld After Disparaging Remarks About MCU Reboot

Back in February, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld announced that he had severed ties with Marvel. The divisive writer/artist outlined a number of his grievances with the company, which seemed to stem from not being invited to the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere's after party. Liefeld also took issue with not being given a "created by" credit during the movie's opening credits sequence.

Some believe he had every reason to feel slighted, others that he overreacted. Wherever you happen to stand, Liefeld hasn't exactly done himself any favors by consistently sharing anti-Marvel posts to social media, and even some of his fans feel that he has just become petty and childish about the whole thing at this stage.

Liefeld has taken a few jabs at Marvel Studios' most recent movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but his latest X post was met with a response from one of the reboot's cast members.

After calling out a scene featuring Galactus for its "fake" looking VFX, actor Ralph Ineson responded with the following.

To be fair, Ineson could have really let him have it here, and at this point it's hard to argue with the notion that Marvel is living rent free in Liefeld's head.

Despite the perception that the latest big-screen outing for Marvel's First Family underperformed (it's probably safe to assume it didn't do as well as the studio hoped it would), the movie did manage to pass the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Not an outstanding showing, but far from a disaster in the current climate.

Will we get a sequel? The team is set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and rumor has it that director Matt Shakman has had discussions about taking the helm of another movie. Apparently, the studio is confident that general audiences will respond more positively to the characters after becoming more familiar with them in the next MCU event film.

First Steps also stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."