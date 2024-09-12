RED SONJA New Look Reveals Star Matilda Lutz In Full Comic-Accurate Costume

A new behind-the-scenes photo of Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja has been revealed, giving us our first proper look at the Revenge star suited-up as the She-Devil with a Sword...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Red Sonja

It's been quite a while since we had any official updates on Millennium Films' Red Sonja reboot, but the movie's Instagram page has now shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of Revenge star Matilda Lutz as the She-Devil with a Sword.

As you can see, Lutz's armour is pretty faithful to the later comic book depictions of the character (the skimpy chain-mail bikini was never gonna happen), and she also appears to be sporting Sonja's signature face-paint.

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

The first trailer screened for those in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con last year, but we still haven't seen any footage. Hopefully, this new BTS shot will be followed shortly by a teaser.

While speaking to Collider about the movie last year, producer Les Weldon promised that "fans will be able to watch it soon."

"We're just about finished with the editing. That film is very rooted and very real if you will, but there are a couple of sequences that we have to get the CGI right so that you don't look at it and go, 'Oh, that creature wasn't quite there.' So we finished the film, and we're ready to get into the next part of post on it."

When asked how Red Sonja compares to another upcoming reboot he's involved with, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Weldon mentioned that this will be a "little bit of a darker take than you would expect."

"Well, Red Sonja is also a little bit of a, I don't wanna say a darker take, but a little bit darker take than you would expect, certainly compared to the original Red Sonja. We want to be very careful with the CG to make sure it's done properly and does the film a service rather than a disservice."

It wouldn't be difficult to be grittier than the campy original, but it doesn't sound like this adaptation will be going too dark.

During a 2022 interview, Bassett revealed that she decided to alter a key aspect of Sonya's backstory: her brutal rape by marauding enemies.

“I have no interest in fictional women who use [rape] as an engine of motivation,” she said. “It’s not a strong motivation. She’s just a human being in the world of femininity.”

Red Sonja also features Wallis Day as Annisia, Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

RED SONJA Star Matilda Lutz Reveals That Upcoming Reboot Is Very Women-Empowered
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/12/2024, 12:02 PM
No Bryan Singer no watching.... Really miss those pool partys
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/12/2024, 12:02 PM
Looks much better than the chainmail bikini anyway. Hope this movie can be something good, but I can quickly see this go the way of Huntsman, The Crow or Hellboy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 12:12 PM
@bkmeijer1 - what’s Huntsman?.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/12/2024, 12:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the movies with Chris Hemsworth. Not really good or bad, but semi-fantasy that just kinda exists
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 12:53 PM
@bkmeijer1 - oh ok

I remember this but haven’t seen them
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/12/2024, 12:04 PM
Looks waay better than i thought!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/12/2024, 12:05 PM
her t1ts need better
User Comment Image
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 9/12/2024, 12:15 PM
Comic accurate? Mark, have you ever seen what Red Sonja looks like?
mountainman
mountainman - 9/12/2024, 12:18 PM
It isn’t fully comic accurate, but this is much better than what was expected.

Was thinking they’d give us one of those androgynous ugly looks, like that disaster game Concord.

Bravo for making her actually look feminine, sexy, and bad ass!
Forthas
Forthas - 9/12/2024, 12:24 PM
Looking kind of bad ass! Kind of skinny but a good film can mask that issue.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/12/2024, 12:26 PM
If you've seen Revenge, you'll know that this is actually perfect casting. Whether the movie will be any good is another matter.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/12/2024, 12:28 PM
@MarkCassidy - Very true.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/12/2024, 12:26 PM
She looks great. But this one will be all about the fight choreography.... will I believe it?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 12:28 PM
I think she looks good though I’m unfamiliar with her as an actress…

The chainmail bikini was never gonna happen in live action , atleast not in this day & age.

Anyway I don’t have any real faith in this as of yet but we’ll see…

I have heard the director’s previous film in a similar genre “Solomon Kane” was fun.

?si=wHGie_IAKVoyui2G
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 9/12/2024, 12:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Solomon Kane was indeed fun, but ultimately forgettable. The visual effects in that reminded me of Constanitne or I am Legend (take that as you will). Worth a look, but temper expectations. I have a feeling Red Sonja will be much the same. I'll definitely give it a go.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 12:40 PM
@Patient2670 - thanks , I might give it a shot

A fun time is all I hope for lol

Funny that this director is tacking another Robert E Howard character (somewhat).
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 9/12/2024, 12:29 PM
“HER time”

🙄
marvel72
marvel72 - 9/12/2024, 12:36 PM
She's wearing too much clothing for a comic book accurate Red Sonja.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 9/12/2024, 12:47 PM
She's played by a woman, so at least there's that.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/12/2024, 12:58 PM
"Comic-accurate"
dracula
dracula - 9/12/2024, 1:00 PM
Gives me less Conan

More Hercules/Xena vibes

View Recorder