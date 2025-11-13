Cynthia Erivo Protects Ariana Grande From Fan Who Lunged At Her During WICKED: FOR GOOD Premiere

Cynthia Erivo Protects Ariana Grande From Fan Who Lunged At Her During WICKED: FOR GOOD Premiere

At the premiere for Wicked: For Good, Cynthia Erivo had to protect her co-star, Ariana Grande, from an individual who lunged at her while interacting with fans on the red carpet.

News
Nov 13, 2025
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

Celebrities are often exposed to concerning behavior from fans. Now, a new instance of such behavior has occurred. Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated sequel to Wicked, is finally here. The 2024 film was a surprise hit, making over $750 million worldwide, and scoring an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, the release of the film has been somewhat overshadowed by an incident that occurred during its red carpet premiere.

Wicked: For Good's premiere took place at Universal Studios Singapore, where Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked down the yellow-brick-road-themed carpet, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. As they interacted with the audience, an individual rushed into the area, and lunged at Grande, putting his arm around her and hopping. Erivo, who was right next to the actress, was quick to react, pushing the man away from Grande and shielding her co-star.

After that, Erivo, alongside Michelle Yeohwho plays Madame Morrible in Wicked: For Good—comforted Grande, who was visibly shaken. The man was then pulled away by security. Footage of the incident can be seen below: 

Fortunately, it seems no one was physically harmed during the incident. According to The Wrap, the fan who stormed the stage has been identified as Johnson Wen, known online as "Pyjama Man."

Wen took to Instragram to post footage of the incident, and wrote a message to Grande in the caption: "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You." According to The Wrap, he also posted an update on his Instagram stories, stating: "I am free after being arrested."

Wen has become notorious for crashing celebrity events. In June, he jumped onstage with Katy Perry during a live performance. He put his arm around the singer before Perry moved away. Wen posted the video on his Instagram page, and wrote the following message:

"Dear Katy Perry thanks for letting me Dance on Stage [...] you made my Childhood Memmory since 2008 [...] I Dreamed about meeting you !! And now it has happened."

In August, Wen posted himself going onstage at a The Weeknd concert, where he similarly put his arm around the singer before being taken away. Wen posted the video to his Instagram as well, writing: "The Weeknd Abel thanks for letting me stay on Stage."

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2Crazy Rich Asians) Wicked: For Good continues the story of Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo). The official synopsis for the film can be seen below: 

"Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard. 

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives. 

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good."

Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025. 

