DEATHSTALKER Returns In First Red Band Trailer For Sword-And-Sorcery Reboot

This one flew under the radar somewhat, but a new Deathstalker movie is heading to theaters this October, and the first red-band trailer is now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

"Evil has many names. Adventure has only one..."

With a tagline like that, how can you not be hyped for a new Deathstalker movie?

The original '80s flick was basically a low-budget Conan the Barbarian knock off that achieved cult status over the years thanks to its tongue-in-cheek tone, some decent fantasy action/violence, and a heathy dose of naked flesh.

It starred Rick Hill as the titular warrior along with Playboy model Barbi Benton and Lana Clarkson, who would go on to become a sword-and-sorcery mainstay before being shot dead by record producer Phil Spector in 2003.

The movie spawned three sequels, which got progressively worse as they went, but are still worth checking out as long as you know what to expect going in.

Now, Shout! Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Steven Kostanski's (Frankie Freako, PG: Psycho Goreman) reboot ahead of its Fantastic Fest North American premiere on October 10.

Check out the trailer and a new poster below.

Executive produced by Guns 'N Roses legend Slash, Deathstalker stars Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick, The Matrix Reloaded) as the titular warrior, with Patton Oswalt (Young Adult, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) providing the voice of the benevolent wizard Doodad. 

"We didn’t have a huge budget for this and he wanted to do everything practical, which I’m a big proponent of," Slash tells Variety. "I did not want something that was steeped in CGI, so that really was exciting. So he came on board, and then we found Daniel Bernhardt, who’s the only person I can think of that could play Deathstalker. I was on the road when production started, and they were sending me dailies, and they looked amazing. I was really shocked. Then I flew to somewhere in Ontario for a day of production. It was great."

The official synopsis reads:

When Deathstalker recovers a cursed amulet from a corpse-strewn battlefield, he's marked by dark magick and hunted by monstrous assassins. To survive, he must break the curse and face the rising evil. Death is just the beginning… of great adventure!

Deathstalker also stars Nina Bergman (Doom: Annihilation) as Grendel, Christine Orjalo (Astrid and Lilly Save the World) as Brisbayne, Paul Lazenby (Deadpool 2) as Jotak, and Jon Ambrose (The Umbrella Academy) as Pig-Face.

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/28/2025, 7:05 AM
This is a nice surprise. I like this type of B movies, looks badass.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/28/2025, 7:09 AM
That poster. Wowsers!
Reginator
Reginator - 8/28/2025, 7:50 AM
Well it has oswalt in it so a hard pass.
InfraMan
InfraMan - 8/28/2025, 8:15 AM
This has Patton Oswalt in it, so an easy yes for me.

