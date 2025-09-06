Djimon Hounsou Joins Henry Cavill's HIGHLANDER Remake As Another Immortal - But Is He A Friend Or Foe?

Veteran action and drama star Djimon Hounsou, best known for Gladiator, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shazam!, is the latest actor to join Amazon MGM and Henry Cavill's Highlander reboot.

Cavill has previously described the film as a personal passion project as he grew up watching the movies and TV series.

The reboot will see Cavill taking on the role of Connor MacLeod, a role previously played by the venerable Christopher Lambert.

Russell Crowe (Gladiator) is set to portray Ramirez, a character previously brought to life by Sean Connery, while the "#1 wrestler-turned-actor" Dave Bautista is signed on and said to be portraying the infamous villain, the Kurgan (previously portrayed by Clancy Brown).

Each of these aforementioned characters are immortal warriors from various regions and eras, locked in an ancient struggle to become the last immortal standing in an age-old contest where the only way to win is to behead your opponent.

Additional cast includes another Guardians alum, Karen Gillan, who has been cast as Heather MacLeod- Conno's wife in ancient times, while Marisa Abela has an undisclosed role, speculated to be Connor's modern-day love interest. Hounsou is slated to play an immortal warrior from Africa.

In the original film, there was an immortal from Ethiopia named Sunda Kastagir, played by Hugh Quarshie, who was a friend and ally of Connor MacLeod. While not specified, Hounsou could be portraying a version of this character. Before taking on Connor after his return, the Kurgan defeated Kastagir rather handily.

Principal photography on the Highlander remake is slated to begin at the end of September.

John Wick (John Wick franchise) is directing from a script penned by Michael Finch (John Wick: Chapter 4).

In addition to donning the mantle of an immortal swordsman, Cavill is also leading the charge on Amazon’s ambitious adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, where he will not only star but also serve as a creative force behind the development of the franchise’s first cinematic universe. The grimdark sci-fi property, beloved by fans worldwide, marks one of Cavill’s most personal and monumental undertakings.

Cavill is also attached to MGM’s upcoming live-action Voltron movie, continuing his evolution as a powerhouse presence in the world of fantasy and science fiction.

The Highlander franchise began with the cult 1986 film starring Christopher Lambert as Scottish warrior Connor MacLeod, and quickly grew into a multi-generational saga.

The story centers on a hidden race of immortals living secretly among humans.

These beings are locked in a centuries-spanning battle known as The Gathering, where the only path to victory is through decapitation.

The last surviving immortal is said to gain immense power, though the origins of their ancient battle remain mysterious.

The immortals live by three sacred rules:

No fighting on holy ground

All duels must be one-on-one

In the end, there can be only one

It spawned four sequels and truly hit its stride with the 1992 television series, which introduced Adrian Paul as Duncan MacLeod.

Running for six seasons and 119 episodes, the show solidified Highlander as a cornerstone of fantasy television, even inspiring two spin-off series.