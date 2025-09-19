First Look At Ralph Fiennes As President Snow In THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Revealed - SPOILERS

As the world of The Hunger Games continues to expand with prequel tales, new photos from the set of Sunrise on the Reaping have arrived. First shared on TikTok (via SFFGazette.com), the biggest reveal comes with our first look at Harry Potter and Conclave star Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow.

The late Donald Sutherland played Snow in the previous movies, with Tom Blyth taking over the role to explore the villain's origin story in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. On this propaganda poster, the President is described as "Panem's #1 Peacekeeper," and looks a little more militaristic than previous interpretations.

You can see Fiennes' version of Snow in the X post below, and there's heaps of excitement among fans of this franchise to see what the iconic screen veteran comes up with for his take on the character.

We've yet to get a decent look at any actual cast members on the set of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, but as shooting continues, that could change. In the meantime, this is an intriguing glimpse at what Panem looks like at this particular moment in time.

Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honour of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break.

He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

"Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star," Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's Adam Fogelson said when the movie was first announced. "We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story."

Author Suzanne Collins added, "The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem."

Collins added, "From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026."

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping includes Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Lili Taylor, Billy Porter, Glenn Close, and Ralph Fiennes.

Francis Lawrence, who directed 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, and 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, directs from a script by The Hunger Games scribe Billy Ray.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.