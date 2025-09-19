First Look At Ralph Fiennes As President Snow In THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Revealed - SPOILERS

First Look At Ralph Fiennes As President Snow In THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Revealed - SPOILERS

A new look at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has been revealed thanks to set photos, offering a glimpse at Ralph Fiennes as the villainous President Coriolanus Snow. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 19, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

As the world of The Hunger Games continues to expand with prequel tales, new photos from the set of Sunrise on the Reaping have arrived. First shared on TikTok (via SFFGazette.com), the biggest reveal comes with our first look at Harry Potter and Conclave star Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow.

The late Donald Sutherland played Snow in the previous movies, with Tom Blyth taking over the role to explore the villain's origin story in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. On this propaganda poster, the President is described as "Panem's #1 Peacekeeper," and looks a little more militaristic than previous interpretations.

You can see Fiennes' version of Snow in the X post below, and there's heaps of excitement among fans of this franchise to see what the iconic screen veteran comes up with for his take on the character. 

We've yet to get a decent look at any actual cast members on the set of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, but as shooting continues, that could change. In the meantime, this is an intriguing glimpse at what Panem looks like at this particular moment in time.

Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honour of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break.

He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

"Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star,"  Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's Adam Fogelson said when the movie was first announced. "We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story."

Author Suzanne Collins added, "The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem."

Collins added, "From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026."

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping includes Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Lili Taylor, Billy Porter, Glenn Close, and Ralph Fiennes.

Francis Lawrence, who directed 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, and 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, directs from a script by The Hunger Games scribe Billy Ray.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Dave Bautista Teases JOHN WICK-Style Action Scenes In HIGHLANDER Reboot
Related:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Dave Bautista Teases JOHN WICK-Style Action Scenes In HIGHLANDER Reboot
THE LAST WITCH HUNTER, One Of Vin Diesel's Biggest Flops, Is Getting A Sequel Following Streaming Success
Recommended For You:

THE LAST WITCH HUNTER, One Of Vin Diesel's Biggest Flops, Is Getting A Sequel Following Streaming Success

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/19/2025, 2:41 PM
I volunteer Jimmy Kimmel as tribute.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/19/2025, 2:56 PM
At least there is no kimmel
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 9/19/2025, 3:08 PM
That's a helluva casting choice, for anyone watching the prequels, has anyone so far captured Sutherland's dastardly charm?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 9/19/2025, 3:10 PM
I dont know the timeline on this story, but kind of surprised they went with this old of an actor after the younger take we saw in the previous film. I thought they would continue his story from there.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder