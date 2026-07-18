The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 SDCC Banners Reveal Gandalf The Grey's New Look

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 SDCC Banners Reveal Gandalf The Grey's New Look

New banners for the third season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been spotted around SDCC, giving us a first glimpse of Gandalf's new look...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 18, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return to our screens for its third season this November, and new banners for the fantasy prequel series have been spotted around San Diego Comic-Con.

Season 2 concluded with the fall of Eregion, the death of Celebrimbor, and Sauron solidifying his power by retrieving the nine rings that will ultimately be worn by the Nazgul. We also saw "The Stranger" embrace his identity as Galdalf the Grey, while Galadriel and the Elves retreated to establish Rivendell.

Season 3 will pick up several years after these events at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to conquer all Middle-earth at last.

We expect Mithrandir (Daniel Weyman) to emerge as a major opposing force to Sauron and his minions in Season 3, and in addition to the staff he acquired in the Season 2 finale, the wizard is now sporting his signature hat.

Weyman looks a lot like Sir Ian McKellen's take on Gandalf from Peter Jackson's LOTR movies here. 

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios when the third season was announced. "The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaced Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining season 2 in key roles.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/18/2026, 11:01 AM
did we ever find out who was p1ssing on the wall?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/18/2026, 11:03 AM
This show is still a thing ? seriously ?
Gambito
Gambito - 7/18/2026, 11:18 AM
Biggest joke of a show ever, no one cares barely anyone watched it yet they still try to sell it as a Game of thrones level phenomenon.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/18/2026, 11:18 AM

After how horrible season 2 was, I am surprised season 3 will happen. I can't imagine this junk going the full 5 seasons, but more ridiculous things have happened.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/18/2026, 11:45 AM
Idk, I’ve enjoyed it so far. I don’t really associate it with the books though.
woderwick
woderwick - 7/18/2026, 12:11 PM
i understand why they had to change many things from the books, and still try to remain close to the source material. Not like Foundation, where they just used some names and the series is nothing at all related to the books. This at least has been well done and entertaining, even with the necessary differences from the source material. I look forward to it, and will probably rewatch the other two seasons closer to the release date.

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