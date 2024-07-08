THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Anime Gets A New Image

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM Anime Gets A New Image

Warner Bros. has released an exciting new image from their eagerly awaited anime film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which is set to hit theaters later this year!

Set 183 years before the events of the original trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim transports audiences back to the epic world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary saga. The film chronicles the tale of Helm Hammerhand, the storied King of Rohan. When Wulf, a cunning and vengeful Dunlending lord, launches a surprise attack to avenge his father’s death, Helm and his people must mount a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—later known as Helm’s Deep. Amidst these dire circumstances, Héra, Helm’s daughter, must summon the courage to lead the resistance against an enemy intent on their annihilation.

Although Warner Bros. has not yet dropped a trailer for The War of the Rohirrim, they did treat lucky attendees at the Annecy Animation Festival in January to an exclusive 20-minute preview. In the meantime, Warner Bros. has shared various promotional materials, including this newest image.

lotr-War-of-the-Rohirrim-Image-4

For a glimpse of the other three previously released The War of the Rohirrim images, visit AnimeMojo.com.

Directed by the acclaimed Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), the film boasts a stellar voice cast including Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as Héra, and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, narrating the story. The ensemble cast also features Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski.

Produced by Oscar-winner Philippa Boyens alongside other seasoned animation industry professionals, the screenplay is crafted by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Returning to contribute their creative talents from the original "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy are Oscar-winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with renowned Tolkien illustrator John Howe. Executive producers for the film include Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to premiere in North American theaters on December 13th, 2024, perfectly timed for the Christmas holiday season, with international releases commencing on December 11th.

