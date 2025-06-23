THE ODYSSEY: Christopher Nolan's Adaptation Rumored To Be Hit With An R-Rating

THE ODYSSEY: Christopher Nolan's Adaptation Rumored To Be Hit With An R-Rating

Though nothing is confirmed yet, a new rumor is claiming that Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey will be rated R...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

According to a new rumor from MTTSH, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will be rated R.

This would be a somewhat surprising development. Though Homer's poem certainly features enough violence, sex and other elements to warrant an R-rated adaptation, we had assumed that Universal would prefer a PG-13 in order to appeal to the widest audience possible and maximize profits.

The studio might well have pushed for the more family-friendly rating, but at the end of the day, Nolan is a filmmaker who is in a position to make any type of movie he damn well pleases at this stage!

It's also worth keeping in mind that Nolan's last movie with the studio was the R-rated Oppenheimer, which went on to gross just short of $1 billion worldwide and won several Academy Awards.

The first teaser for The Odyssey is expected to screen ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth, so we should find out if there's any truth to this report fairly soon.

Only Matt Damon's role as Odysseus has been confirmed, but it's believed that Tom Holland will take on the role of his son, Telemachus, with Zendaya as the goddess Athena. We have also heard that Robert Pattinson will play Hermes.

Greek media site OneMan.com recently shed some light on which mythological heroes and villains a good chunk of the other actors will play.

Just in case some of these roles are supposed to be a surprise, here's your possible spoiler warning.

In addition to Damon, Pattinson, Holland and Zendaya, the movie will reportedly feature Charlize Theron as Goddess of Sorcery Circe, Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife Penelope, Benny Safdie as king of Mycenae Agamemnon, and Lupita Nyong'o as his wife Clytemnestra.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/The Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, which is expected to (finally) begin shooting before the end of the year.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

It's A MAN OF STEEL Reunion As Russell Crowe Joins Henry Cavill In Amazon MGM's HIGHLANDER Remake
Related:

It's A MAN OF STEEL Reunion As Russell Crowe Joins Henry Cavill In Amazon MGM's HIGHLANDER Remake
Live-Action HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Proves To Be A Soaring Success As Remake Opens To $198M Worldwide
Recommended For You:

Live-Action HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Proves To Be A Soaring Success As Remake Opens To $198M Worldwide

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 11:04 AM
The cast for this film has turned me off it completely
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/23/2025, 11:18 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - ...why?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 11:22 AM
@asherman93 - i don't think Damon, Holland, zendaya or nyongo are good castings for their characters
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/23/2025, 11:52 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - I'm sure you know better than Christopher Nolan hahaha
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/23/2025, 12:01 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - I'm not sold on the cast either but the source material and Chris Nolan makes this an easy automatic watch without any additional information.
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 6/23/2025, 12:09 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - you’re right. Zendaya is a terrible actress. She sucks the life out of everything she’s in. You know she’s bad when Sydney Sweeney ran circles around her in euphoria.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/23/2025, 12:17 PM
@Ryguy88 - Nolan isn't an auto lockin for me, when he's good he is great but some of his films havent landed for me, but the source seems so well suited I can't imagine him not turning in a true epic adaption even if I question if some of the cast fit well for it.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 12:37 PM
@Ryguy88 - Nolan has descended into full on Hollywood fart sniffer territory. As others have said, it's not a dead cert for me to be in the cinema for one of his productions
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 11:11 AM
I mean , I don’t think the studio if they even wanted it to be PG-13 could force Nolan at this stage to make it so if he wanted it to be R since he just has too much clout now…

Plus his last movie with them made almost 1 billion especially in a day & age where most films are struggling at the BO so I doubt they even would want to interfere with his work.

Anyway , intrigued to see the teaser with JW:Rebirth if we get it since I’ve been looking forward to the film!!.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/23/2025, 11:12 AM
So finallt they Will pop Zendaya Papaya's
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/23/2025, 11:38 AM
Matt Damon is playing Odysseus. Odysseus is Greek. Matt Damon is FAR from Greek. He doesn't even look Greek.

Holland is playing Telemachus. He is the SON of Odysseus and Penelope. Also Greek.

Penelope is also Greek. Anne Hathaway is not Greek.

All three of them are not even the slightest bit Greek. I am not even close to being happy about this casting. They all can act, but this is a Greek Epic Poem set in Greece.


BTW
Zendaya is supposed to be playing the goddess Athena.
Charlize Theron is supposed to be playing the sorceress Circe
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/23/2025, 12:24 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - I can't argue with any of that. it does matter.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/23/2025, 1:16 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - it's going to be near impossible not to just see a bunch of A listers for the entire runtime. Gonna take people out of the movie often but maybe no one cares about that.
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 6/23/2025, 1:38 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - I am Greek and I couldn't care less if the actors are Greek, because I'm not a moron. The people of ancient Greece did not look like what modern Greeks do. Get clue. Btw who are all these Greek actors you would be casting?
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 6/23/2025, 2:32 PM
@Methos5000 - "Ancient Greeks, including those during Homer's time, generally had dark hair and eyes, with skin tones ranging from fair to olive. While some individuals might have had lighter features, it's inaccurate to portray them as predominantly blonde or blue-eyed like some modern Northern Europeans."

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 6/23/2025, 11:45 AM
The one Christopher Nolan film I think is a bit of a risk in that it is retreading old and used materials and I am not sure what he can bring to it that is new. While I am sure it will be a competent film, I am skeptical if it will turn out to be one of his more memorable ones.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2025, 11:58 AM
@Forthas - Its a huge leap for Nolan and completely out of his comfort zone, it will be the first Nolan film where nobody is wearing a tie.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/23/2025, 12:04 PM
@Forthas - he did an entire trilogy retreading old and used materials already.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/23/2025, 12:30 PM
@Forthas - There has been over 30 adaptions of it if I know of if including retelling sorts AND based on like last years The return or 2018's Ulysses: A Dark Odyssey (based in 2023 United state of EUROPE). Just not many GOOD adaptions and non I would call great thus do think there is vast room to improve on all that went before.

On the one hand retelling of ancient tales can be played out thus not stand out, on the other there is a reason why they have endured for over a thousand years with so many direct and loose adaptions of them.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/23/2025, 12:35 PM
@Ryguy88 - Dont forget, Insomnia is a remake, too.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/23/2025, 11:56 AM
Easy billion and 3 oscars. This will be entirely in the 1:43 70mm ratio as well. Epic is an understatement. The first teaser is attached to either Jurassic Rebirth (no imax in the us but it's Universal's biggest release of the year) or Superman Imax
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/23/2025, 11:58 AM
Imagine being Zaslav and burning a bridge with the biggest director in Hollywood. Then that director switches studios, almost makes a billion dollars with a 3 hour talkie, and wins 7 oscars lmao. That's why WB gave Coogler such a big deal, and why they let PTA go big with his next flick. I remember the Nolanite vs Marvel stans back in the day. I was still in college lmao sheesh
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/23/2025, 12:01 PM
Off topic: why doesn't this site make articles on CBM anniversaries? Today Batman '89 came out. There won't be one article on it either. Guess what brings a lot of traffic lmao come on people!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/23/2025, 12:03 PM
I can't wait for this movie. this cast is TOP NOTCH (except for Zendaya). this movie and Dune Messiah will be up for best movie of 2026 and it wont be close. can't wait to see this
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/23/2025, 12:06 PM
Maybe I'm getting it wrong, but I don't recall a single sex scene in the Odyssey when I read it, save for a sene where Odysseus undresses himself from his wet garments. Then again, I read an abridged version of the story from Robin Waterfield's book on Greek Myths, so perhaps it does occur in full text.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/23/2025, 12:14 PM
I mean given the source material that's not remotely surprising. Looking forward to it.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/23/2025, 12:17 PM
Sex is a huge theme in the Odyssey. It being an instrument of power and self preservation. I don't know how you PG-13 that element without lessening it

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/23/2025, 12:26 PM
R-rated would be cool, but I also can see the studio wanting the PG-13 for $$$. A director's cut maybe, although I don't know how CN feels about other cuts. Either way, the source material is incredible.
Lem1
Lem1 - 6/23/2025, 12:31 PM
Aw shucks. I sure hope it ain't R
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/23/2025, 12:45 PM
At this point, Nolan has more than earned my trust. Often, in his career, he's made choices that seem counter intuitive until we see the movie. I remember people's first reactions to the tumbler in BB. They hated it in photos. I can also remind everybody of at least one time he cast someone in a role that they had these same reactions to. Now, it's considered a legendary performance. I'm not saying that he can't make a mistake, but his stats are pretty damn solid. I'm looking forward to this.
MR
MR - 6/23/2025, 12:48 PM
How does it have a rating if there hasn’t been any teaser or trailer released? Has it been screened by the ratings people (whoever they are)? Why is this piece of “news” even an article in this website?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/23/2025, 12:55 PM
@MR - Do you seriously think the film rating system waits until a trailer is released before rating a movie ?
MR
MR - 6/23/2025, 1:01 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I would imagine a film needs to actually exist before it gets a rating. I don’t think they rate a film based on the script before anything has been shot and/or edited for public consumption.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/23/2025, 1:40 PM
I’m intrigued by this. I have no clue what it’s about because I have no interest in the source but the cast and Nolan’s directing is what has got my attention. I like his sense of variety. Never quite sticking to one genre, exploring new concepts in different categories. I’m also getting Troy vibes from this in terms of the production scale and casting.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder