THE ODYSSEY: Matt Damon's Odysseus Prepares To Face Polyphemus The Cyclops In New Set Photos

Some more photos from the set of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey have been doing the rounds online, and this time we have another look at Matt Damon's Odysseus as he prepares to enter the cave of the Cyclops known as Polyphemus.

Filming for these scenes is taking place at Nestor’s Cave in Greece, and we have heard that a 6x6m mechanical animatronic puppet of Polyphemus was created for the sequence.

Unfortunately, we don't have any shots of the monster himself, but we'll be sure to update if any find their way online.

In the original story, Polyphemus was the son of Poseidon, god of the sea, and the nymph Thoösa. Odysseus and his men were captured by the cyclops when they were cast ashore on the coast of Sicily. Polyphemus devoured several of Odysseus' companions before the legendary hero managed to blind the giant and lead the survivors to freedom.

Though some key cast members are not listed (Jon Bernthal, for example), Greek media site OneMan.com recently shed some light on which mythological heroes and villains a good chunk of the other actors will portray.

Just in case some of these roles are supposed to be a surprise, here's your possible spoiler warning.

Tom Holland will reportedly play Odysseus' son Telemachus (as expected), with Zendaya as Goddess of Wisdom Athena, Charlize Theron as Goddess of Sorcery Circe, Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife Penelope, Benny Safdie as king of Mycenae Agamemnon, and Lupita Nyong'o as his wife Clytemnestra.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.