THE ODYSSEY: Reported Character Leak May Reveal Which Heroes & Villains Most Of The Main Actors Will Play

Though not everyone is listed, a Greek media site is claiming to have details on the various mythological heroes and villains the main cast members from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will play...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 14, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is now filming in Greece, and the Oppenheimer director has assembled one of the most impressive casts we've seen in quite a while for his upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic poem.

We know that Matt Damon will take on the lead role of Odysseus, but the characters the rest of the starry cast are playing have been kept under wraps... until now.

Though some key cast members are not listed (Jon Bernthal, for example), Greek media site OneMan.com is claiming to have shed some light on which mythological heroes and villains a good chunk of the other actors will portray.

Just in case some of these roles are supposed to be a surprise, here's your possible spoiler warning.

Tom Holland will reportedly play Odysseus' son Telemachus (as expected), with Zendaya as Goddess of Wisdom Athena, Charlize Theron as Goddess of Sorcery Circe, Anne Hathaway as Odysseus' wife Penelope, Benny Safdie as king of Mycenae Agamemnon, and Lupita Nyong'o as his wife Clytemnestra.

This follows a previous report that Nolan intends to shoot the movie's Cyclops scenes at Nestor’s Cave in Greece, and a 6x6m mechanical anthropomorphic puppet of Polyphemus is being created for the sequence.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

Homer's ancient Greek poem follows Odysseus and his crew on their journey home following the Trojan War, encountering all manner of threats along the way, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

Back in 2015, Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was in talks to play Odysseus in an adaptation from Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence, but the project never got off the ground.

What do you make of these rumored actor/character match-ups? Drop us a comment down below.

The Odyssey is due for release in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Athena fan art via Chrissabug.

BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 3/14/2025, 11:39 AM
One of the best filmmakers today making one of the best stories in all of history. Yeah. That works.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/14/2025, 12:12 PM
@BackwardGalaxy -

One of the best filmmakers today bending the knee to liberal Marxists to get good social credit and win awards, and screwing up one of the best stories in all of history. Yeah. That works.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/14/2025, 12:30 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - I haven't been this hyped for a Nolan movie since Dark Knight, bring it on! So few directors left that can get butts in seats just with their name.

Also @MakeAmericaGrea you are just the worst
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/14/2025, 12:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/14/2025, 12:49 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - At this point, you need serious mental help and/or a change in your hobbies. You are far too gone down whatever "anti-woke" rabbit hole you've fell into and it actually affecting the way you look at and enjoy life.

Your comments truly come off as a cry for help. I really don't even understand why you come to this site every day, other than looking for something else to be upset over.
V
V - 3/14/2025, 11:41 AM
Too woke! End DEI! The Greeks never sailed ships to different places and for the cast to be this diverse based on Mythology is such a departure from the source material, like why would they hire her? Athena is a Greek goddess, not enough Greek and too much DEI! Zandeya you're fired! Instant flop, Nolan's career is done
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/14/2025, 11:45 AM
@V - Top level trolling.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/14/2025, 11:53 AM
@V - summed up pretty nicely this site nowdays, lol.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/14/2025, 11:57 AM
@MarkCassidy - yep prime block target
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/14/2025, 11:58 AM
@RegularPoochie - He'd also need to comment on the article 10s saying the exact same talking points to capture some of our more special personalities here
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/14/2025, 12:16 PM
@V -

You're disingenuous.

For thousands of years what kinds of people were Greeks imagining when hearing their Greek stories?

For thousands of years what kinds of people were Africans imagining when hearing their African stories?

For thousands of years what kinds of people were Chinese imagining when hearing their Chinese stories?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/14/2025, 12:18 PM
@RegularPoochie -

V would also have to say a lot of liberal things to sum up this site nowadays.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/14/2025, 12:20 PM
@Wahhvacado -

Don't be disingenuous.

If you want to say something, say it. Don't resort to lies.
V
V - 3/14/2025, 12:25 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I get what you are trying to say/do but we don't live thousands of years ago, it's 2025. Let people make believe how they want to, it's a reflection of modern society and the art that the director wants to depict. What kinds of people was Nolan imagining when writing his story? Doesn't mean everyone will agree with it but he has the money, power and privilege to make his movie. Us plebs can only watch or not.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/14/2025, 12:28 PM
@V -

So anyone can take any African, Asian, Native American, Aboriginal, etc. stories, and put one to thirty White characters and or White historical figures in them?
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 3/14/2025, 12:43 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Here's an example of the first few things that pop up on google describing exactly what you're talking about:
"The Teahouse of the August Moon" (1956): Marlon Brando played a Japanese man named Sakini.
"The Conqueror" (1956): John Wayne played Genghis Khan.
"The Ten Commandments" (1956): Charlton Heston played a Hebrew hero and Yul Brynner played an Egyptian pharaoh.
"The King and I" (1956): Yul Brynner played King Mongkut of Siam.
"Exodus: Gods and Kings" (2014): Ridley Scott's film featured non-North African actors playing Egyptians.
"The Lone Ranger" (2013): Johnny Depp played the Native American Tonto.
"Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" (2010): Jake Gyllenhaal, despite having Jewish and Swedish heritage, was cast in the film.
"Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961): Mickey Rooney played a Japanese businessman.
There are endless others.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/14/2025, 12:48 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - The same stories travelled throughout all these cultures. Read some Joseph Campbell. Just dismiss what he says about female audience members. Everything else he said was solid gold.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/14/2025, 11:43 AM
Cool , I could perhaps see that being true tbh.

I do wonder how many people will be yelling about Nolan going “woke” with that apparent Athena and Clytemnestra casting…

Anyway , this might be crazy to say after Oppenheimer but the cast for this might truly be Nolan’s best & most stacked yet.

User Comment Image

That ain’t even everybody lol.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/14/2025, 11:56 AM
@TheVisionary25 - think you were on the money if this leak is real. Only Pattinson isn't mentioned, but I guess he could end up playing Poseidon like you said
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/14/2025, 12:19 PM
@bkmeijer1 - honestly , I wasn’t that much on the money if this is true lol

I thought Theron would be Athena with Zendaya & Lupita being Circe & Calypso

Agaememnon didn’t even cross my mind for Safdie nor Clytemnestra.

Hathaway & Holland for Penelope or Telemachus respectively seemed like a given.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/14/2025, 11:49 AM
I can't wait for this movie. Truly feel like this might end up as Nolans best.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 3/14/2025, 11:58 AM
I can’t lie, I think Lupita Nyong'o would better suit Calypso, but I suppose for all we know Nolan might not even be including the character in the film
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 3/14/2025, 12:01 PM
Terrible casting. Holland ain't built to be a hardened son of a warrior who then mercilessly executes all the traitors of his family house. Zendaya is even worse. A Greek Goddess of Warfare and Wisdom who doesn't look fierce or intelligent? Great casting, Nolan.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/14/2025, 12:21 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS -

🤝

Yeah she looks a bit like
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/14/2025, 12:06 PM
I hope this evokes some Harryhausen. Can't wait to see that cyclops
DREAMER
DREAMER - 3/14/2025, 12:14 PM
C'mon Zendaya, give us Euphoria Season 3!
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/14/2025, 12:17 PM
@DREAMER - Amazing show! It's going to be tough without August Cloud. RIP
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/14/2025, 12:19 PM
@DREAMER - It's happening... they released a first image.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/14/2025, 12:21 PM
@DREAMER -

Trash show for trash people who love trash culture.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/14/2025, 12:25 PM
This could have been amazing.

But Nolan has sold out to appease woke liberal Marxist socialist communist lefty scumbags.

Boycott this checkbox movie The Notyssey.

Watch this instead:

?si=gU-MG1iiBW7y2Oe3
V
V - 3/14/2025, 12:31 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I get what you are trying to say but we don't live thousands of years ago, it's 2025. Let people make believe the way they want to, it's not a reflection of Greek society but a modern one. What kinds of people were Nolan imagining when writing his story? We are at the mercy of the director and that's the beauty of art. The creator dictates the direction, we don't need to approve but he's absolutely within his element to dictate the process. Just enjoy it, it's not personally affecting you (hopefully).

