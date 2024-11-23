WICKED Casts A Spell On Cinemagoers With $165M Global Opening; GLADIATOR II Set For $60M Domestic Debut

Though the movie came in slightly under initial $120M domestic estimates, Universal's Wicked still looks set for a very impressive opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the hit Broadway musical took in $117 million from U.S. theaters and $48 million overseas for a global debut of $165 million.

This gives the critically-acclaimed feature the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway show (ahead of Les Miserables' $103M); the 6th biggest opening weekend of 2024 worldwide; and the 4th biggest global opening weekend ever for a musical (ahead of The Little Mermaid's $163.6M).

Ridley Scott's Gladiator II also opened on Friday (Glicked? Wickiator?), but hasn't performed quite as well with an expected $60 million domestic bow. The sword-and-sandals sequel has been playing overseas since last week, however, and has now passed $131 million across 63 international markets for an estimated $200M+ global haul.

Wicked tells the story of how a shy green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes a cackling villain with an aversion to water we first met in The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, who will ultimately become the "Wicked Witch of the West," while pop megastar Ariana Grande will play Glinda, aka "Good Witch of the East."

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.