WICKED Casts A Spell On Cinemagoers With $165M Global Opening; GLADIATOR II Set For $60M Domestic Debut

"Glicked" is now in full swing, with both Universal's Wicked and Paramount's Gladiator II battling it out in the cinematic arena. Check out the latest box office updates...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2024 04:11 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Though the movie came in slightly under initial $120M domestic estimates, Universal's Wicked still looks set for a very impressive opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the hit Broadway musical took in $117 million from U.S. theaters and $48 million overseas for a global debut of $165 million.

This gives the critically-acclaimed feature the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway show (ahead of Les Miserables' $103M); the 6th biggest opening weekend of 2024 worldwide; and the 4th biggest global opening weekend ever for a musical (ahead of The Little Mermaid's $163.6M).

Ridley Scott's Gladiator II also opened on Friday (Glicked? Wickiator?), but hasn't performed quite as well with an expected $60 million domestic bow. The sword-and-sandals sequel has been playing overseas since last week, however, and has now passed $131 million across 63 international markets for an estimated $200M+ global haul.

Wicked tells the story of how a shy green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes a cackling villain with an aversion to water we first met in The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, who will ultimately become the "Wicked Witch of the West," while pop megastar Ariana Grande will play Glinda, aka "Good Witch of the East."

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/23/2024, 4:03 PM
I'm glad it's making money and people are enjoying it!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/23/2024, 4:09 PM
Wife is taking me to this tomorrow morning. Hearing great things about it.

Seeing Gladiator tonight. Denzel seems to be the main draw for sure. Not sure about Mescal. Sequel 20 years later is always an uphill battle.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/23/2024, 4:25 PM
@MisterBones - Mescal was far better than Denzel. Gladiator is okay. Fun watch but it feels like it has editing issues and it's got a lot of CGI that feels cheap. Denzel Washington just Denzel honestly. Not bad but he's not getting any noms or anything lol
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/23/2024, 4:49 PM
@McMurdo - I’ll pay close attention to both performances. I would’ve liked to have seen someone like Aaron Taylor Johnson in that part but I’m happy to be proven wrong.

Denzel being Denzel is always fun at the least haha
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/23/2024, 5:13 PM
@MisterBones - def an entertaining two hours nonetheless.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/23/2024, 4:14 PM
Those are big numbers in advance of the long holiday weekend in the US. Glad a new generation of kids will take interest in the Oz franchise and watch the OG film, which is a perfect movie despite being 85 years old.
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/23/2024, 4:14 PM
"Glicked" make it the next Barbenheimer.
PantherKing
PantherKing - 11/23/2024, 4:15 PM
Saw Gladiator 2 yesterday and Wicked today. Both are worth the watch and I’m happy they’re doing well at the box office.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/23/2024, 4:24 PM
I saw Universal's Wicked it was Great 4.5 Stars / 5 Stars. I also saw Paramount's Gladiator II not so Great 2 Stars / 5 Stars for me.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/23/2024, 4:29 PM
Wicked was fun. I honestly like the film a lot more when they aren't singing. But I get that's kinda the whole thing, being a musical. But I couldn't help but feel like the dramatic moments were the highlight when there wasn't constant barrage of singing back and forth. Ervio was great in the main role. Grande was surprisingly good too.

As someone who doesn't know the musical lore, is this a alternate universe then? Like I can't see how Alfaba becomes the Wicked Witch in the Wizard of Oz if she's actually the good one. Is it basically a retconning of that then or is it genuinely supposed to be a prequel to Wizard of Oz?
twistedcastles
twistedcastles - 11/23/2024, 5:19 PM
@McMurdo - the musical is based on a book series from Elphabas point of view
The books are quite dark , including Elphabas birth being quite dark
The musical commercialised things from the book

Elphaba isn't evil
She is just branded by the true villain of the story the wizard
She plays up her villainous persona as she tries to help the animals

So it's both a retcon and prequel

In the sense that certain events still happen but with a twist

Dorothy gives the Wizard what he wants without realizing he was actually the real villain
Namaste815
Namaste815 - 11/23/2024, 4:29 PM
Assumed this would do well - regardless of whether the movie was actually any good.
Namaste815
Namaste815 - 11/23/2024, 4:36 PM
@Namaste815 - Was talking about Wicked, got over zealous hitting the post button.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 11/23/2024, 4:30 PM
Glad to see Gladiator is doing well. Love the first one and I will be seeing this new one today. As far as wicked I’m still deciding if I’m going or not. I really liked Oz The Great And Powerful(Especially Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams) and I’m afraid I will be watching this and comparing the two.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/23/2024, 4:52 PM
Skipping Gladiator II because they showed the whole movie in the trailer, and it wasn't necessary. Wicked was really good. Nosferatu tickets go on Sale Monday 7:40-8 am est
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 11/23/2024, 5:07 PM
@bobevanz - the trailers I saw for gladiator 2 were slightly misleading (in a good way)
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 11/23/2024, 5:06 PM
Gladiator 2 was good, still much prefer the original but was a fun time. Story didn't go the way I assumed which was good.
cheeseburger
cheeseburger - 11/23/2024, 5:12 PM
Saw Gladiator 2 and it wasn’t bad and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Mind you the crowd for Wicked was about 100 times the size it was for Gladiator. Wicked definitely won this weekend for sure

