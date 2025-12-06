How Exactly SUPERMAN Made Massive $100 Million Profit For Warner Bros. Discovery Has Finally Been Revealed

How Exactly SUPERMAN Made Massive $100 Million Profit For Warner Bros. Discovery Has Finally Been Revealed

DC Studios’ Superman was said to have made $100 million in profit for Warner Bros. Discovery. Now, where exactly that profit came from has finally been revealed.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Dec 06, 2025 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Bloomberg

James Gunn's Superman arrived earlier this year to great reviews and a respectable box office haul. DC Studios' first feature is often labeled as a massive success for Warner Bros. Discovery. In November, for example, Forbes published a report stating the film had made $100 million in profit, and would end up making $150 million by year end's time. 

Superman made $616 million worldwide during its theatrical run. It was a good amount, but with a reported $225 million budget not including marketing (another report put it at over $300 million, which James Gunn debunked), the film's initial haul didn't seem enough to reach that $100-million profit milestone. As such, it was clear the project's success had largely stemmed from ancillary markets. Now, we finally know the exact markets its profit came from. 

Bloomberg published "Netflix Has a Huge Opportunity With the DC Studios Superheroes," a profile focused on DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. A major part of the piece was the duo's successful start at the company, largely stemming from Superman's previously cited $100 million profit. The outlet proceeded to list the exact markets that allowed the David Corenswet-led film to reach said figure. Per Bloomberg, its profit came from a combination of three pivotal branches:

Ticket sales, online rentals and merchandise deals. 

Such markets guiding the movie into the realm of profitability isn't surprising. Merchandising has historically been a pivotal source of post-theatrical revenue for superhero films. Superman was a prime example of that. The film was (and, for the most part, continues to be) everywhere—food products, clothing, kitchen items, toys and collectibles. It hit every possible market. The film has also been widely recognized as a success on video on demand. As an example, it was revealed the project was on Google TV's top-three movies of 2025, alongside Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

Given those aspects, it makes sense Superman was able to turn in such a large profit. Regarding the studio's success, co-CEO Peter Safran told Bloomberg he and Gunn had only scratched the surface in their efforts to turn the DC brand into a "crown jewel" for Warner Bros. Discovery: "When we took the job, obviously the goal was to turn DC into the crown jewel that we knew it deserved to be. We've only literally started scratching the surface.

Despite the brand's prior monetary struggles, Superman's theatrical and post-theatrical performance served as a reminder of how profitable DC can be. Talking to Bloomberg about Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, media industry analyst at LightShed Partners, Rich Greenfield singled out DC's enormous financial potential: "DC is probably the single greatest opportunity in this transaction. [...] DC has been one of the most undermonitized franchises in all of Hollywood , and while it's certainly showing signs of life, it's still a tiny fraction of where Marvel got to under Disney." 

Superman is available to stream on HBO Max. Its follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, will fly into theaters on July 9, 2027. 

What do you think about this new information about Superman? Which of these markets did you contribute to ? Let me know in the comments!

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
James Gunn And Peter Safran Address Warner Bros.’ Sale To Netflix, As Their Contracts Get Extended Until 2027
Related:

James Gunn And Peter Safran Address Warner Bros.’ Sale To Netflix, As Their Contracts Get Extended Until 2027
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Has Some Pointed Advice For Fans Who Tell Him What We Want
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Has Some Pointed Advice For Fans Who Tell Him What "We" Want

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/6/2025, 12:59 PM
I'm on information overload.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 12/6/2025, 1:03 PM
Ticket sales 😅

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/6/2025, 1:03 PM
OK, this isn't going to be popular but...

The reason that WB was even up for sale and fought over so mightily is James Gunn.

That's it. He was able to establish a Superman that people liked and were entertained by. WB/DC have been unable to do that since Superman 2. Turning the vast DC library into profitable movies and TV shows that sell merch can't be underestimated. Gunn is going nowhere.

As for Snyder, not even close. Netflix gave him a bunch of money and he gave them unwatchable crap that only his cult liked.

Netflix bought WB solely because of James Gunn and the WB money people only sold it now because of James Gunn.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 12/6/2025, 1:10 PM
@Goldboink - …that is staggering in its myopic stupidity.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2025, 1:12 PM
@Goldboink - Gunn will have even more weight to throw around once Man of Tomorrow releases, as that'll likely do even better at the box office. Between what Gunn is doing with Superman and what Reeves is doing with Batman, there's absolutely no scenario where they get removed in favor of Snyder, who did nothing but hurt the DC brand.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 12/6/2025, 1:14 PM
@Goldboink -


You are truly delusional and need to get on meds if you actually believe what you wrote🤡
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/6/2025, 1:18 PM
@Goldboink - it doesn't matter who is at the head of DC movies. They are always gonna be able to sell merchandise. Kids were buying batman action figures long before gunn and will continue after hes dead. This hero worship saying one person Snyder or Gunn is the savior of DC is just not rational thought. To say Netflix bought Warner for gunn is ignoring the fact that they got a top competitor out of the market, and got their vast library of top tier HBO/warner content that will now bring all those loyal subscribers to come to Netflix. DC is more of a cherry on top than the main reason they bought it.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/6/2025, 1:24 PM
User Comment Image
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 12/6/2025, 1:28 PM
@DanielKlissmman User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/6/2025, 1:29 PM
Sweet!!.

However , we already know it was a success since I doubt a cheapskate like Zaslav would have ever approved of them doing a pseudo-sequel like MOT if the first one hadn’t done well or underperformed at the least though I’m sure some will continue to deny that.

Anyway , Superman was a solid film so I can’t wait to see more of him & his supporting cast in MOT & beyond!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder