SUPERGIRL Trailer Description Reveals Lobo, Superman Being Peed On, And Plenty Of Cosmic Action

Yesterday evening, DC Studios confirmed that the first teaser trailer for Supergirl will be released this week. We've heard that Thursday is still the planned launch day, though it seems the studio isn't committing to announcing that, just in case the Avengers: Doomsday sneak peek drops then.

Following yesterday's launch events for the teaser, you probably won't be surprised to learn that a description of the footage has already started doing the rounds on social media.

This lines up with the lengthier breakdown that first surfaced last week, but cuts out the AI padding and reveals more specifics about what to expect. Jason Momoa's Lobo will be featured, along with the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills and Ruthye, the girl who accompanies Supergirl on this adventure.

Here's the description, courtesy of @MyTimeToShineH:

The trailer opens with Krypto peeing on a newspaper with Superman on the cover. Kara wakes up hungover, and we then see her boarding a space bus. She’s shown celebrating her 23rd birthday alone at a bar, really emphasizing her isolation. The trailer then moves into a montage of her and Ruthye traveling across the galaxy to different locations. Krem appears briefly in a shot. Lobo is shown walking down a hallway. The trailer ends with Kara in full costume, fighting enemies aboard a massive space battleship.

There's been a bit of a mixed response to how DC Studios plans to portray Supergirl, but this movie is taking its cues from Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic. While James Gunn didn't write Supergirl, it appears his comic sensibilities will factor heavily into this story if that moment with Krypto is any indication.

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.