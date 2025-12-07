SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals The One Note From James Gunn He Refused To Budge On: "I Was Like, 'No!'"

Superman star David Corenswet may have come around to his director's way of thinking when it came to his character's passionate monologue during his final confrontation with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), but there was one note from James Gunn that he refused to budge on.

Towards the end of the movie, the Man of Steel embraces Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) before rising into the air. The Daily Planet reporter tells the hero that she loves him, and Supes responds with a knowing chuckle.

Gunn felt that Kal-El's reply should have been more "solemn," but Corenswet was certain that the scene would work a lot better the way he originally played it.

"James, when I was doing that chuckle when she says, 'I love you too,' he came up to me and said, 'It’s not working. It needs to be solemn.' I was like, 'No! The whole point is, ‘I [frick]ing know that you love me.’ Credit to James. He was right on 90% of everything, but on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing," Corenswet told Jonathan Bailey during Variety's latest actors on actors interview.

Bailey also asked Corenswet how he felt about the audience's connection to this version of the iconic DC Comics superhero and his "values."

"It’s interesting, because there’s so many different measures of that. How do the cast and crew feel about the film? How does the director feel? The publicists, the agents and managers who get to watch it ahead of the release. The press. The screenings you do for diehard fans, people who really want to love it or have extremely high expectations and are easy to disappoint. And the people who are writing about it and who want to talk about the zeitgeist and how it fits in. And then you have the box office, which is just a measure of how many people buy tickets. You can tell a bunch of different stories depending on what you focus on."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Man of Tomorrow will see the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team-up to face Brainiac. Rachel Brosnahan will also return as Lois Lane, along with Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. (we've heard that other characters from Peacemaker season 2 will also feature).

Brainiac casting is underway, but as far as we know, no offers have been made. Claes Bang, Sam Rockwell and Matt Smith are rumored to be on the shortlist.

It remains to be seen how the character will be introduced in the movie, but there's a good chance it will have something to do with the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale.