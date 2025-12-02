MAN OF TOMORROW Brainiac Actor Shortlist Reportedly Includes Matt Smith... And Sam Rockwell!

According to a reliable source, the shortlist of actors currently being looked at to play Brainiac in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow includes Matt Smith and Sam Rockwell...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 02, 2025 09:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Though James Gunn still hasn't made it official, The Wrap confirmed that Brainiac will make his big-screen debut in Man of Tomorrow last month, and we may now know which actors are on DC Studios' radar to play the powerful, super-smart cyborg.

According to Nexus Point News, Claes Bang, Matt Smith, and Sam Rockwell are on the shortlist to play Brainiac in Gunn's Superman follow-up.

The site has become a very reliable source of comic book movie and series news, but they do clarify that - as far as they know - no offers have been made, while also noting that "budget restrictions at DC Studios may prevent certain desirable names to be cast."

Bang (Dracula, The Northman) has previously been rumored, while Smith (Morbius, House of the Dragon) has been a popular fan-pick to play Brainiac for years. Rockwell (Iron Man 2, The White Lotus) would definitely be an outside the box choice for this character, but a lot of fans seem to have responded well to the idea on social media.

Many fans had assumed that Brainiac would be the movie's big bad, anyway, since Gunn appeared to hint at the character when he shared an image of a medical X-ray with an exposed brain on the first page of his script. Nexus Point News also shared the following details of a casting breakdown: "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film’s antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role."  

"Listen, of course I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic. But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening," Gunn said when asked about the page during a recent interview.

Brainiac has showed up in DC-based shows such as Smallville and Krypton, but Man of Tomorrow will mark his first feature appearance. It remains to be seen how the character will be introduced in the movie, but there's a good chance it will have something to do with the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale.

What do you make of this rumored shortlist? Drop us a comment down below.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

Man of Tomorrow will see the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team-up to face Brainiac. Rachel Brosnahan will also return as Lois Lane, along with Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. (we've heard that other characters from Peacemaker season 2 will also feature).

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
MAN OF TOMORROW: James Gunn Debunks Steve Trevor Theories (But Remains Oddly Silent On Wonder Woman)
MAN OF TOMORROW: James Gunn Debunks Steve Trevor Theories (But Remains Oddly Silent On Wonder Woman)
MAN OF TOMORROW Star David Corenswet Returns To His Acting Alma Mater In New Photos
MAN OF TOMORROW Star David Corenswet Returns To His Acting Alma Mater In New Photos

kseven
kseven - 12/2/2025, 9:09 PM
Matt Smith would be great.

Curious how Rockwell would do it
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 12/2/2025, 9:22 PM
@kseven - Yeah, he's the new Mads...I don't see Rockwell unless they're going for the Ultimate version, or at least his tendencies, and Gunn is involved.

User Comment Image

I admit, I'm curious what Sam would do too. Guy does have range.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 12/2/2025, 9:14 PM
Love Matt Smith, he's a phenomenal actor (the greatest The Doctor ever).
Madman
Madman - 12/2/2025, 9:14 PM
Either the report about looking for a strong build was incorrect or this shortlist is crap.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 9:14 PM
I love Sam Rockwell but I honestly can’t see him as Brainiac or atleast the take on the character I have in my head…

I do think he could be inspired casting for DCU Joker or Black Mask though.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 12/2/2025, 9:14 PM
If I were to throw any name into the hat? I would pick Jim Parsons. I feel like he would be an incredible Brainiac.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/2/2025, 9:17 PM
Smith would be a great choice, but man, Rockwell nails every role I've ever seen him in, even when he did Charlie's Angels. I'd love to see him as the character.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/2/2025, 9:19 PM
Fine with either Claes or Smith. Guess I was right in thinking it could be a Doctor who.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 9:19 PM
I think Claes Bang could make a very good Brainiac but Matt Smith would be my pick of the rumored names so far…

He can be fiercely intelligent & menacing imo.

?si=lQfOPeWmzGEhoqGB

?si=NusBll-Kg9e5rC8d

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/2/2025, 9:22 PM

Has to be Denzel or Michael Jordan, or I'll riot.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 12/2/2025, 9:23 PM
@DocSpock - We already have a guy on here that does that...
Thanoice
Thanoice - 12/2/2025, 9:23 PM
I do like the idea of David Hyde Pierce for Brainiac...

Also Sam Rockwell for Booster Gold
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 12/2/2025, 9:24 PM
@Thanoice - Pierce would be interesting. Sam needs bulk for Booster and I don't see that at his age.
Thanoice
Thanoice - 12/2/2025, 9:28 PM
@TheRevelation - The age is the biggest thing for me on Rockwell for Booster but I feel he has that desperate charm. Also I can hear him saying "Skeets" so clearly lol
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 12/2/2025, 9:36 PM
@Thanoice - Agreed. I will say in the KO event Booster is very much Sam Rockwell animated so I could see it.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/2/2025, 9:24 PM
I think they should go with Rockwell and he should just do something he’s never done before with it. Like seeing Rockwell NOT be charismatic and being a cyborg would be interesting
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 12/2/2025, 9:27 PM
I’m betting these are all wrong….

I GUARANTEE YOU ITS THIS CHAP.
User Comment Image
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 12/2/2025, 9:27 PM
Always down for more Rockwell
Thanoice
Thanoice - 12/2/2025, 9:29 PM
Also left field for Brainiac... Richard Ayoade
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 12/2/2025, 9:42 PM
@Thanoice - ha! I love that guy but… left field is one way to say it.
Thanoice
Thanoice - 12/2/2025, 9:50 PM
@LenSpiderman - I can just picture him bald with his "Menacing" look lol

The only issue I can see is the voice. Great for a robotic, maybe not for the "Prime" Brainiac
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 12/2/2025, 9:54 PM
@Thanoice - look, if his deal included him returning to host more travel man, they can cast him as Batman for all I care. He’s got the kind of scrawny intellectual thing going for him, which is how I picture a real life brainiac. So I’m game.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/2/2025, 9:33 PM
How is DC studios broke? Like damn folks really be taking off the top of the studio. Broke ass company.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/2/2025, 9:34 PM
Love Rockwell, but he’s a terrible choice. Maybe Toyman?
User Comment Image
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 12/2/2025, 9:43 PM
@soberchimera - hear me out: an older joker. Let Rockwell cook.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/2/2025, 9:45 PM
Smith would be ideal. Him or Bang
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/2/2025, 9:45 PM
Smith feels like the boring and obvious choice. Rockwell never gives a bad performance, though I am having trouble seeing it.

I would love for them to go outside the box with this pick. What's John Boyega doing?
asherman93
asherman93 - 12/2/2025, 9:54 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - Huh, you know, I could actually get behind John Boyega as Brainiac... though frankly, I'd prefer him as Brainiac-5.
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/2/2025, 9:45 PM
I have a feeling people are going to complain if Sam Rockwell as brainiac starts a dance break or will complain if he’s cast and then start saying there will be a dancing brainiac lol
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 12/2/2025, 9:52 PM
It’s gonna be Steve Agee.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 12/2/2025, 9:58 PM
Rockwell should have been Max Lord.

