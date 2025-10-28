WICKED: FOR GOOD First Reactions Are In - Does Jon M. Chu's Musical Sequel Live Up To The First Movie?

Though general press and multimedia screenings for the movie haven't taken place just yet, a number of critics had the chance to see Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good last week, and the social media embargo has now lifted.

The first reactions to Jon M. Chu's highly-anticipated musical sequel are overwhelmingly positive, with most of the posts below praising the follow-up as a worthy conclusion to the story, and some hailing it as an even better movie than its acclaimed predecessor.

Part 1 was a big hit with fans and critics, and took in an impressive $744.07 million worldwide. This may not sound like too much when you consider that some blockbusters are still clearing a billion, but it was enough to make the movie the highest-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical.

Based on the reactions below, there's every chance the sequel will enjoy just as (if not more) success, and Variety believes Wicked: For Good has a shot at becoming a "genuine awards powerhouse."

#WickedForGood



All Good Deeds Go Rewarded in Wicked: For Good. It’s an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion to one of the most dynamic friendships in pop culture history. There’s a lot for fans of the Broadway show to love with butterfly kiss sized surprises in store. pic.twitter.com/lTVqbZfawH — Destiny Jackson (@DestinyDreadful) October 28, 2025

Get ready because #WickedForGood exceeds all expectations. Jon M. Chu is a genius in the way he brings this to a close. Elphaba and Glinda’s stories are expanded, and leave you with an emotional gut punch at the end. Cynthia Erivo is magnificent, but get ready for Ariana Grande… pic.twitter.com/rozw66JyEo — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) October 28, 2025

I spoke w/Jon M. Chu at the SCAD Film Festival just yesterday in front of a very enthusiastic crowd! Now I can finally share that I've seen Wicked: For Good and he's done it again! It's gorgeous, full of heart, and sticks the landing. A beautiful finale. pic.twitter.com/fjn33WML2C — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) October 28, 2025

If Wicked part one was faithful to the blueprint of the stage, Wicked: For Good builds out the world to create a full and different (but the same) and extremely emotional version of act 2.



It’s a thrill ride and a heartbreaker and it’s sexy and everything you want it to be. — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) October 28, 2025

Saw wicked for good last month and believe me when i say that it expands and deepens the original source material in generally exciting and innovative ways. Cynthia and Ari take their performances to the next level with jaw dropping performances. The film fully sticks the landing — Chris Murphy (@christress) October 28, 2025

Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity.

Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard. As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.