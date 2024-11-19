WICKED Reviews Land As Universal's Musical Adaptation Hits Rotten Tomatoes

WICKED Reviews Land As Universal's Musical Adaptation Hits Rotten Tomatoes

The first full reviews for Universal and director Jon M. Chu's Wicked are in, and the majority of critics were very impressed by the Broadway adaptation...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 19, 2024
The review embargo for Universal's Wicked - Part 1 has lifted, and so far, the majority of critics seem to be very pleased with director Jon M. Chu's big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

With 117 reviews counted, the movie currently sits at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite this very impressive score, not everyone was won over by this take on the material. One review describes the movie as "ghastly," while another is of the opinion that Wicked is "messy and overlong, and ultimately incomplete."

The negative verdicts are in the minority, but it should be interesting to see if that RT score holds as more reviews come in.

Wicked tells the story of how a shy green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes a cackling villain with an aversion to water we first met in The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, who will ultimately become the "Wicked Witch of the West," while pop megastar Ariana Grande will play Glinda, aka "Good Witch of the East." Both actresses have come in for high praise for their performances.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.





harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/19/2024, 6:37 PM
nORTON IS BEST HULK
User Comment Image
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 11/19/2024, 6:46 PM
@NateBest @JoshWilding & MarkCassidy, I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but there’s RUMOURS, still only rumours, flying around that there has been a screening of Superman in LA. Looks like it’s good.

https://www.supermanhomepage.com/james-gunn-hosted-a-special-screening-of-upcoming-superman-movie-in-los-angeles/
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/19/2024, 7:38 PM
@POWERDUDE - Not sure if you heard, it's "rumors", and...you're dumb.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/19/2024, 6:48 PM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/19/2024, 6:59 PM
@Matchesz - This is what AI is supposed to be.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/19/2024, 7:44 PM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 11/19/2024, 6:51 PM
It's definitely gonna stick with that fresh RT score. The movie's looking like a total success.

And box office wise it's tracking ridiculously good with $125 million-$150 million domestic opening this weekend. That's insane.

https://deadline.com/2024/11/wicked-gladiator-box-office-preview-1236181463/
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 6:58 PM
@NinnesMBC - that is crazy

I know it’s a very popular musical but I still didn’t think it was translated to such a big opening.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 11/19/2024, 7:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I recently found out it originally was a Broadway play from almost a decade ago. And I have not payed much attention to it's material until I saw a trailer and understood it was like a well-thought out Wizard of Oz prequel and it all clicked. But yeah it's really crazy that they've actually found a way to make this marketable and poised to success. These numbers are what you've expect from some big CB film event or a conclusion to a SW or LotR trilogy.

They appear to have invested very well. Maybe I will check it out if there is time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 6:57 PM
Well , that’s good to see so far!!.

The only criticisms I have heard are some of the visuals and runtime to varying degrees but everything else seems to be quite praised , especially the performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

As someone who has never seen the musical or read the book it’s loosely based on , I think this has looked fun so I’m excited to check it out as soon as I can!!.

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/19/2024, 7:01 PM
Oh man, there goes my Saturday. Taking the wife and kids(see, the wife) to see it at CityWalk. It’s another punch on my good husband card, especially after I cancelled MY tickets to see the “Bride of Chucky” rerelease last month. Sick kids and a promise of “you can go alone if you really want to.” Pro-tip: You can’t. Never fall for that trap. Ever.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/19/2024, 7:06 PM
@FrankenDad - Great decision. Your wife gave you a test and you passed it. Life would be a lot simpler if the wives just spoke more directly but Mars and Venus and such.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/19/2024, 7:10 PM
@mountainman - @FrankenDad

Not gonna lie, I would've went lol
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/19/2024, 7:11 PM
@mountainman - User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/19/2024, 7:39 PM
@MyCoolYoung - thank you for not lying about that.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/19/2024, 7:45 PM
@FrankenDad - sounds like you just earned yourself a late night rim job. WELL PLAYED.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/19/2024, 7:16 PM
I have no interest in seeing this, but as a head's up to those who may be interested; I just read today that this is only PART ONE of a two part duology.
It's a 2 and a half hour musical with no ending. It hasn't been advertised as that at all, which will likely leave some viewers unfamiliar with the stage play disappointed.


User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/19/2024, 7:35 PM
@Feralwookiee - Yeah, man. I still remember in 1980 when everyone hated 'The Empire Strikes Back' and stomped out of the theater bitching about its lack of resolution. Some things never change, eh?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/19/2024, 7:43 PM
You're Wheel of Fortune to our Jeapordy.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/19/2024, 7:46 PM
It's ok..girls are dumb. We get it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/19/2024, 7:54 PM
Cowardly lyin’.

How apropos.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/19/2024, 7:46 PM
User Comment Image

