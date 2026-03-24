MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Stills Spotlight Castle Grayskull & Snake Mountain; New Figures Reveal Ram Man Design

The Masters of the Universe social media accounts have shared a couple of new stills from the upcoming live-action reboot, spotlighting two of the most iconic locations from the classic animated series.

Snake Mountain serves as the lair of the villainous Skeletor and his minions, while Castle Grayskull is the mysterious fortress where the Sorceress resides and He-Man draws his power from.

In addition, some new tie-in action figures reveal a first proper look at the character design for Jon Xue Zhang's Ram Man, as well as another look at Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson's Fisto. We also have a new 5.5-inch figure of the villainous Spikor.

“There’s an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing,” director Travis Knight said in a recent interview with Empire. “I think it’s a virtue, actually. And it’s woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience. Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why.”

The Mattel Masters of the Universe Origins line will get some movie-inspired figures in He-Man, Spikor, & Trap-Jaw. There will also be a Fright Flight vehicle inspired by the film. pic.twitter.com/LoFlAFKnR4 — preternia (@preterniadotcom) March 24, 2026

Mattel Masters of the Universe Chronicles Movie Fisto & Ram Man 2-pack. pic.twitter.com/eqnwgC2aUX — preternia (@preterniadotcom) March 24, 2026

Mattel Masters of the Universe 5.5-inch Core Line He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Skeletor, & Goat Man 4-pack. pic.twitter.com/VtVnz3eX9K — preternia (@preterniadotcom) March 24, 2026

What dangers lurk in Snake Mountain... #MastersOfTheUniverse Find out in theaters June 5th. pic.twitter.com/55bk3mUqCX — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) March 24, 2026

Castle Grayskull awaits... #MastersOfTheUniverse June 5th only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/m1ZJqfJLVN — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) March 20, 2026

Masters of the Universe also stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.