THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Star Idris Elba In Talks To Play Man-At-Arms In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Idris Elba looks set to leave one mystical kingdom behind for another, as the Thor: Love and Thunder actor is reportedly in talks to play Man-At-Arms in the live-action Masters of the Universe movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Idris Elba might be making the jump from the MCU to Eternia, leaving Heimdall behind to play another highly-skilled warrior in service of a sprawling mythical kingdom.

 The Wrap is reporting that Elba (Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers: Infinity War) is in talks to play Prince Adam's loyal master of weapons, Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms in MGM and Mattel's live-action Masters of the Universe movie.

If he signs on, Elba will join Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man, Riverdale alum Camila Mendes as his right-hand woman and (possible) love-interest, Teela, and Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

As for Skeletor himself, Jared Leto is said to be on the studio's radar to play He-Man's nemesis, but this has yet to be confirmed. Previous rumors have claimed that Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, Les Misérables) was in contention to play the iconic baddie.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we recently got word that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. The movie is now set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

An updated synopsis was recently revealed, it sounds like this adaptation will be making at least one major change to the established lore.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

There have been several different takes on Prince Adam's origin in the various animated shows and comic books, but this is the first time the character will grow up on Earth before making his way back to Eternia as an adult - although he '80s live-action movie starring Dolph Lundgren was primarily set on Earth.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

Netflix reportedly spent almost $30 million in development costs over two years working on the project, before deciding to walk away when the budget, originally set for more than $200 million, could not be meaningfully reduced.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/26/2024, 1:08 PM
Let me be FIRST to say Idris Elba for ANYTHING is A OK
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/26/2024, 1:09 PM
Pretty perfect casting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2024, 1:12 PM
It’s been a few days since this news broke so took ya’ll long enough lol…

Anyway , I’m sure some will complain about the race swap but I can easily see Elba capture Duncan’s presence & personality.

I just hope he has the moustache.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/26/2024, 1:13 PM
ok now thats it, i'm walking out of the cinema after the end credits
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/26/2024, 1:18 PM
I'm guessing Teela is about to be Barbara Gordoned, Wonder man style.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/26/2024, 1:20 PM
User Comment Image

Man-At-Arms is white....yet another race replaced casting of a white character 🙄

User Comment Image
xfactor
xfactor - 11/26/2024, 1:22 PM
This is perfect casting. And I'm not going to lie, I'm liking the premise for the movie.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/26/2024, 1:37 PM
This will most certainly awaken and recharge the DEI and Woke monsters that live under people's beds and in their closets, lol.

Idris is a great casting choice. For damn-near anything, really.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/26/2024, 2:01 PM
Surely he hasn't sunk to this level.

